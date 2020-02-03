Pirate treasure hunt on the Oregon coast

There have been rumors of buried treasures in and around Manzanita, Oregon for centuries.

Is there a pirate treasure on the Oregon coast, in and around the city of Manzanita? A long article by Leah Sottile in Atavist Magazine reports on Sottile’s exploration of this piece of local history – and how it has led to obsessions and permutations over the centuries.

Sottile’s story begins around 1694 with the wreckage of a Spanish galleon near today’s Oregon coast and was then occupied by the Nehalem-Tillamook people. Rumors and legends about buried pirate treasures persist, also based on evidence from the Lewis and Clark Expedition that saw things that would be consistent with this piece of history.

In the second half of the 20th century, this led to numerous efforts to search for coastal treasures in Oregon, including a decade-long effort to find this mysterious (and possibly non-existent) treasure.

If this seems a little familiar to you – as in – it’s no different from the plot of a particular 1980s film in which a young Josh Brolin and Sean Astin play the leading role – then you’re not wrong. It is a point that Sottile keeps coming back to in the course of her article.

Although it turned out that many of those looking for treasures along the coast accidentally destroyed the land sacred to the Nehalem-Tillamook. It is one of many ways that legends of treasures have led many people to a morally gray region than they could have imagined.

However, the full scope of Sottile’s investigation goes far beyond the appeal that a treasure can have for local residents. The historical dimension is gradually increasing. It is a fascinating journey into the past and a fine example of how the past can still reverberate.

