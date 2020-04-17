Pirates Ask Brady for Additional Help in NFL Draft

Tampa, Florida [AP] Jason Licht has spent the past six years building a roster of talent enough to make the Tampa Bay Buccaneers an attractive destination for Tom Brady.

Currently, the General Manager with a spotty resume is facing the challenge of winning additional titles to help the six-time Super Bowl champion turn the franchise into a title candidate with the worst NFL win rate ever. I will.

Bringing Brady together led Bucs to relevance for the first time in more than 10 years, leading an explosive young attack featuring receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The success of the draft is one of the keys to fixing the shortcomings that the free agencies did not address.

Licht has made a number of high-profile phone calls, including a year ago with linebacker Devin White as fifth overall. He also had his share of Draft Day’s failure, but that didn’t stop Tampa Bay from putting together a promising cast, but Brady is excited to lead into the future.

“I took a fair share of the criticism-many of it is justified-and I wouldn’t hesitate from it. “I’ve arrived,” Licht began the seventh draft in the Bucks.

GM added, “It feels great,” he added, “I felt it was a place where I could come and win to get Tom’s fame and his resume.”

Bucs missed the playoffs for the 12th consecutive season, picking 14 after 7-9.

Brady Protection

The greatest need is to strengthen the attack line responsible for protecting Brady. A long-time starter, Demar Dotson, did not re-sign a free agency, so finding the right tackle is a priority. The team signed Jolt Heg, a former Lineman in Colts last month, but coaches from Lihit and Bruce Arian are looking to upgrade from a pool of prospects including Andrew Thomas of Georgia, Tristan Wharf of Iowa and Mekibecton of Louisville But it’s no surprise.

Young, improved defense

Landing Brady has created the biggest headline this offseason. However, Bucks has generously spent on maintaining the core of the defense by placing the franchise tag on NFL sack leader Shaquille Barrett and re-signing Jason Pierre Paul and Dam Consue.

Young Secondary has made progress over the last 6 weeks of 2019. The team wants to enhance the overall depth on days 2 and 3 of the draft.

Room for players always

Bucks will receive a 1,033 yard rush and in 2019 with the resignation of Paton Barber, the team’s second most important lasher last season.

“We strongly believe in Ronald and, in fact, we believe in Ronald more than ever,” Licht said. But as you can see throughout the league, it’s another position-some excellent teams have a team of 1, 2, 3 and sometimes 4 people-they play different types of roles in the attack. You can rely on it “

Future eyes

Licht’s acquisition of Brady, who signed a two-year $ 50 million contract that could earn up to $ 9 million in incentives in three NFL MVPs, does not necessarily prevent Bucks from drafting the bride and groom. Not, said.

After being ranked No. 1 overall in the draft, Jameis Winston has been the main starter for the past five seasons. He led the NFL in the passyard in 2019, but also lost his support by throwing 30 league-leading intercepts.

“I think we can afford it. It’s definitely what we see, but that is who that player is, where he is available, and other players in front of him.” [And] it depends on whether it’s sold by that player, “said Licht.

“If he was there and he fits what we want at the right price, I would say so,” Allianz said. “You’re always looking for someone you think is the future … I don’t think it’s necessary to be disastrous this year. But if the right person is there, then.”

