Pirates’ new target during a coronavirus pandemic: video conference calls

WASHINGTON >> Ceri Weber was just beginning to defend her thesis when the mess began: Echo and her voice cut. Someone is embarrassed by his words. Then Britney Spears music came on, and someone told Weber to shut up. Someone threatens to rape her.

Hackers targeted the meeting on the Zoom video conference platform while Weber completed the final step of his doctoral degree at Duke University. The harassment lasted 10 minutes – the result of an increasingly common form of cyber attack known as “Zoom bombing.”

As tens of millions of people turn to video conferences to stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic, many have reported uninvited guests making threats, racist, anti-gay or anti-Semitic messages, or displaying pornographic images. The attacks attracted the attention of the FBI and other law enforcement agencies.

“It seemed like someone was just being funny,” but then the intrusions “started to get more serious and threatening,” Weber recalled. “I was really into the area and holding the presentation.” He said he was more concerned about others in the chat who might have been scared. He was interrupted despite choosing to “mute all” of the surroundings for the meeting he made from his home in Durham, North Carolina.

A Massachusetts high school reported that someone cut a virtual class on Zoom, wept and revealed the teacher’s home address. Another school in this state reported someone accessing a meeting and showing off their tattoos, according to the FBI.

The agency’s Boston Field Office recommends users of video-conferencing platform prioritize their security by ensuring that hosts have sole control over screen-sharing features and meeting invitations.

In New York, Attorney General Letitia James sent Zoom a letter with questions about how users’ privacy and security were protected. In a separate post, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut sought information on how the company handles users’ personal data and guards against security threats and abuse.

Zoom has referred to trolls as “party collisions,” which some critics have taken as a sign the company is downplaying the attacks.

In a statement released last week, the company told the Associated Press it takes the security of meetings seriously and urges users to report any incidents directly to Zoom. The company suggests that people hosting large, public meetings confirm that they are the only ones who can share their screens and use features such as dumb controls.

The company said: “For those who hold private meetings, password protection is not faulty, and we recommend that users maintain these protections to prevent users from being invited.” Zoom recently updated the default-sharing screen settings for educational users so that teachers aren’t the only ones who can share content.

Despite the update, the Clark County Nevada School District, which includes all public schools in Las Vegas, and the New York City Department of Education, which is responsible for the largest school district in the United States, said teachers stopped using Zoom .

Zoom-bombing has always been a threat given how the video conference app was setup – geared more toward user-friendliness than privacy, said Justin Brookman, director of privacy and technology regulation at Consumer Reports.

When shelter-at-home suddenly required converting Zoom into a Lifeline for tens of millions of families, it became a juicy target for mischief, she said.

For years, “usage issues outweighed potential security concerns because society was less dependent on them. Obviously, that has changed dramatically over the last month,” Brookman added.

Some Zoom-bombs were able to randomly guess meeting IDs and crash conferences by configuring to hold out interlopers, he said.

In other cases, inexperienced users were exposed to meeting IDs online, including U.S. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tweeted a screenshot of a Zoom Cabinet meeting that showed the ID and name of the entire screen.

Brookman said Zoom can do more to strengthen privacy protections for a massive user base that now ranges from elementary to senior citizens to discuss wills and lawyers.

Brooklyn said: “A lot of people, including us, are critical of allowing hosts to survey users to make sure they pay attention to the screen, or read DMs or record the call when it’s not totally clear.

A Georgia mother told a local TV station that her son was “embarrassed and a little hysterical” after someone hacked into his online class and showed porn to children and teachers.

Rev. Jason Wells has been holding a publicly posted forum recently on Zoom when a troll came in and used the chat box to post a racial injection so many times that he made the feature usable for other participants.

“I wouldn’t say this was a random vandal hoping to interrupt someone,” said Wells, who is executive director of the New Hampshire Council of Churches in Concord and co-chair of a state chapter of the People’s Campaign. The people, part of a movement. Martin Luther King Jr. served as a pioneer. The intrusion was finally removed and blocked.

As Rev. The Laura Everett delivered a sermon via Zoom for Boston’s First Baptist Church, a user who saw church services advertised joined the video conference session and shouted homophobic and racist insults. Everett said he tweeted links to the sermon because he wanted “the doors of the church to be open to all weary souls who are looking for a word of comfort.”

“This was, for all intents and purposes, a home of worship that was violated,” he said. “Zoom and all other businesses carry the primary responsibility for user safety.”

In Oakland, Calif., Malachi Garza reported an attack on a Zoom conference he hosted for about 200 participants, including those in prison who were experienced with prisoner confinement and struggling to house the pandemic.

The conference organized by the philanthropic Solidare Network was interrupted by racist, anti-transgender languages, and pornographic images were flashed on a shared screen.

Zoom needs to “tell the truth and call this what it really is,” Garza said. “It’s racial fear, not accidental parties.”