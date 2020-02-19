[Pistons and guard Reggie Jackson concur to order contract – Up Information Information]

%MINIFYHTML0b7bc0481ac315cd804a529b2103158c11%

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons and Reggie Jackson agreed to a contract obtain, paving the way for the veteran guard to indicator with one more group.

Detroit declared the deal Tuesday.

Jackson is in the final year of his 5-year, $ 80 million contract he signed in 2015 with the Pistons, who obtained it earlier that 12 months in an trade with Oklahoma City.

Jackson, 29, averages 14.9 points and five.one assists this season, but has restricted to only 14 online games this time thanks to a back personal injury.

The Thunder picked the previous Boston Higher education star with the 24th in general select in 2011 and has averaged 12.9 details and four.4 assists in his occupation.