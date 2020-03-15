Pistons Foward Christian Wood Exams Favourable for COVID-19

Christian Wood stands on the court just before a recreation towards the Phoenix Suns.

Christian Petersen/Getty Pictures

As the coronavirus carries on to unfold close to the planet, it was only a subject of time prior to a lot more substantial-profile athletes analyzed positive for the virus, and now we have a 3rd scenario in the NBA. In accordance to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Detroit Pistons forward Christian Wooden has analyzed good for COVID-19, earning him the 3rd basketball participant, soon after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and his teammate Donovan Mitchell.

According to CBS Athletics, Wood is stated to not be exhibiting any indicators of the illness, a frequent event that nonetheless continue to will make him a chance for spreading it to these he comes into get hold of with. The Pistons played in opposition to Utah on March 7, and Wood was matched up for the greater part of the match from Gobert he completed with 30 points and 11 rebounds, though the Jazz received the activity 111-105.

Since Gobert’s controversial positive examination — he had jokingly touched all the mics in a post-video game press convention prior to his prognosis — a handful of groups that played versus the Jazz not too long ago have undergone self-quarantines and screening. So much, only the Toronto Raptors have publicly reported that their checks all arrived again unfavorable. A baby in Rhode Island also tested positive recently, with the url staying an autograph session with Gobert when the Jazz performed the Celtics past 7 days.

Wooden experienced been in the middle of a surge in advance of the NBA postponed its year, his fifth in the league due to the fact Detroit traded absent beginning heart Andre Drummond and inserted the 24-12 months-old into the starting lineup, he experienced been averaging a close to double-double, with 22.8 details and 9.9 rebounds per contest, according to CBS Sports activities.

Subscribe right here for our no cost day by day e-newsletter.

Read the whole story at CBS Athletics