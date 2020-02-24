pit-bull-viciously-attacks-its-canine-walker-and-two-law-enforcement-officers-in-manhattan

HARLEM, New York — A canine walker was viciously mauled when strolling the pet she was assigned to early Sunday early morning.

Police said that two officers ended up driving all-around 9: 50 am when they spotted a woman becoming attacked by a pit bull.

The officers straight away jumped out of their motor vehicle and did their ideal to different the woman from the attacking pet.

Law enforcement finally pried the pet off of the female and ultimately turned the pit bull above to the Crisis Support Unit.

The pet dog was then sent to a pound in the place.

The two officers and the doggy walker were being all transported to a clinic, wherever they were addressed for bites and scratches.