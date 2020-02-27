[pita-paradise-having-a-second-truck-to-established-up-monday-on-wible-highway]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s infrastructure is underneath assault from the ravages of time, and it is not just the state’s transportation infrastructure. Some of our colleges, too, are commencing to crumble.

Seventy % of California universities are much more than a quarter century old, and 10% are 70 several years outdated or far more. It is that reality that influenced the Legislature to spot Proposition 13 on Tuesday’s ballot — a $15 billion bond for repair service and renovation of growing older schools and development of new ones.

At the little, rural Maple College District, west of Shafter, they know all about campus wellness and basic safety requirements.

Superintendent Julie Boesch states it took Maple Faculty District 6 prolonged decades to get funding authorized and design began for advancements that are underway now. It may well have taken half that time experienced Prop. 13 been in position now, she claims.

But is Prop. 13 the correct automobile to do it? Critics like the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association say no — the condition already has a $22 billion funds surplus. And the Kern County Taxpayers Affiliation warns of yet another crimson flag. Michael Turnipseed, executive director of Kerntax, says Prop. 13 makes higher limits on bonding, which can expense college districts, and consequently taxpayers, a lot much more in the finish.

Maple University, like quite a few little faculty districts in Kern County, has constrained funding solutions, and Prop. 13 seems to university leaders there as the very best doable selection.

They’ll have a verdict in just a number of times when the vote tabulation commences.