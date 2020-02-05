Pittsburgh Steelers extend GM Kevin Colbert to 2021 NFL Draft

February 5 (UPI) – The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired General Manager Kevin Colbert for a one-year contract extension, the team said on Wednesday.

With the one-year extension, Colbert stays with the Steelers until the NFL draft in 2021. His current agreement was drawn up in April this year.

“I am pleased to announce that we have extended Kevin Colbert’s contract for another year,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a statement. “Kevin continues to play a key role in our success and his dedication to our staff is unprecedented. We are delighted that he will continue to lead this effort for at least another year.”

Colbert entered the organization in his 21st year and joined the Steelers in February 2000 as Director of Football Operations. He is in his 10th year as the team’s general manager.

During Colbert’s time with the team, the Steelers won nine championship titles and two Super Bowl championships. Pittsburgh has also won three AFC Championship games, winning 15 seasons during that time.

“It is difficult to quantify how happy I have been with this organization in the past 20 years,” said Colbert in a statement. “I’m looking forward to the challenge of getting our team back into the playoffs without losing sight of our ultimate goal – winning a Super Bowl.”

Last season, Colbert was instrumental in winning Week 3 defensive defender Minkah Fitzpatrick in trading with the Miami Dolphins.

Fitzpatrick was immediately successful in Pittsburgh and recorded 57 tackles, five interceptions, nine defended passes, forced fumbling and a defensive touchdown in 14 regular season games with the Steelers.