pius-xiii-goes-on-a-reunion-tour-and-voiello-will-take-centre-stage-in-a-stellar-new-pope

It took a although, but the protagonist of The New Pope has eventually turn into obvious. It is not Lenny Belardo, even nevertheless he’s a magical saint who can do miracles. It’s not John Brannox, even nevertheless he’s the titular new pope, and struggles the most with his possess failings around the class of the period. It is not Sofia Dubois, though she’s manufactured a substantial adjust in her everyday living by splitting with her spouse. No, the protagonist of The New Pope is Angelo Voiello.

When Voiello was launched in The Young Pope, he was an enemy—the avatar of the system seeking to hold Lenny from enacting his wide agenda of improve. He had supported Lenny’s election as Pius XIII, considering the photogenic young American would be a puppet. But we had been seeing the Vatican by Lenny’s eyes, and any one who opposed him came off as foolish. This penultimate episode of The New Pope completes Cardinal Voiello’s encounter transform, generating the situation for him as a uncommon liberal reformist with his heart in the appropriate spot. As he tells Brannox toward the conclusion of the episode, “You are the pope, and no one blackmails the pope. No one particular touches the pope. No a person inquiries the pope.” And that, good friends, is why Voiello was the longest-serving secretary of state in the historical past of the Church.

Silvio Orlando is certainly masterful here, from his opening scene with Bauer—a low point for Voiello, who somehow did not know about Brannox’s drug addiction—to the scene when Brannox finally visits Voiello to talk to him to return as secretary of condition, to his all-way too-transient scene with Lenny, and, of class, the culminating instant of the period, when Voiello eulogizes Girolamo. During, Voiello completes the integration of the two halves of his character: the ruthless, omniscient operator and the melancholy, sentimental unfortunate sack. But we’ll get back to that.

For equally Pius XIII and John Paul III, this episode is about environment up a confrontation, just one that feels unavoidable even nevertheless it is the penultimate episode of the period and it however has not occurred. Lenny has returned to the Vatican, acquiring a heat reception (and a lot of Cherry Coke Zero) from his old compatriots. In a few of the episode’s (lots of) highlights, he reconnects with his old mates Cardinals Gutierrez and Voiello. In a distinct exhibit, there would have been actual obstacles to these meetings—after all, Assente, the existing secretary of state, forbids Gutierrez from conference with Lenny—but in The New Pope, the prospect of that procedural storyline is just flat-out overlooked. It is extra appealing to view these folks interact, and it is much too a great deal pleasurable to not allow Assente be the butt of the joke.

In Lenny’s scene with Gutierrez, both Jude Legislation and Javier Cámara bring a diploma of tenderness that has been absent from substantially of the season—Gutierrez’s religion has been validated, although Lenny’s has never ever been much more sensitive. Mostly, they lay out the stakes—millions of believing Catholics who have invested in Lenny, such as the youngsters whose letters fill an overall place. (This, of program, foreshadows Assente’s eventual ouster when the nuns report him talking about how a lot he hates orphans.) And in his scene with Voiello, the two act, more or a lot less, as equals, previous rivals who respect every single other. They plan with each other, rather than in opposition, seeking to figure out how to defuse the fundamentalism that threatens to take more than the globe. They banter about Voiello’s book income. And, of training course, Voiello cannot resist inquiring the resurrected pope about Napoli’s long run overall performance.

Meanwhile, Brannox has fled from the Vatican, winding up in hiding at a ski chalet owned by the Church. It’s the great environment for his seemingly remaining meeting with Sofia, and for us to in fact master what happened with Adam: John was as well strung out on heroin to seek out health care notice, inadvertently leading to his brother’s dying. It’s not pretty outright murder, but it’s continue to rather bad. Even this revelation is subsumed to the eventual emotional arc Brannox goes by means of in the episode, in which he comes correct up to the edge of admitting his romantic emotions for Sofia, then sends her absent just after allowing her breath on his neck. It’s some of the greater performing John Malkovich has carried out therefore far, letting the season adhere to its obsession with earthly pleasures to its pure conclusion: will the pope select his attraction to Sofia, or will he recommit to the occupation of currently being the pope? It looks as however that confrontation has basically created him much better, and much better able to tackle a weight he was deeply unprepared to bear.

And in the capstone of the episode, and potentially the season, Brannox agrees to Voiello’s circumstances for coming back—saying Mass at Girolamo’s funeral. For a temporary minute, Voiello has the total church under his thumb, an opportunity he makes use of to eulogize his good friend. The speech is a tiny strange, to say the least. It is beautiful in some strategies, and Silvio Orlando provides it with amazing coronary heart and emotion. We truly do believe that Girolamo is essentially the only particular person Voiello has at any time cared about, at least with this diploma of emotion. But it also serves as a kind of mission statement for The New Pope’s treatment method of disabled figures, just one in which Girolamo is the only man or woman who understands “the anguish of suffering, the elegance of sacrifice, and the energy of love.” It is, in essence, totally instrumental, reliant solely on Voiello’s mind and comprehending of the relationship. That tends to make sense from the show’s Catholic position of see, but getting in a position to reveal why the clearly show does this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s very good. (Sorrentino need to sense deeply grateful for Silvio Orlando, as should really we all.)

Right after the funeral, Voiello vanquishes Assente—he returns as secretary of condition, and has free of charge rein to send Assente to Kabul, blackmailing him with pics of his tryst with Luigi Cavallo. It is a sweet instant of Voiello making use of 1 of Lenny’s tried and true techniques, comprehensive with the blunt speech laying out the repercussions of Assente’s machinations. (While he does not use the punishment world, even now accumulating dust in the pope’s place of work.) It also takes place when Bauer and the utterly delightful, Coen-esque Essence definitely damage the evil triad, confronting them with video clip of their pedophilia.) These times are fulfilling, but they also feel like a way for the exhibit to clear the decks, to dispose of the men and women who have served in antagonistic roles this period so we can invest the finale on the assembly of John Paul III and Pius XIII. As the episode finishes, Lenny stands in the center of a fountain—nude for some reason—eying his outdated papal garments. He’s at last prepared to put them back on, to reclaim the papacy in whatever sort he will consider it. It is on.

