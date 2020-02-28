[pixar’s-onward-set-to-characteristic-the-simpsons-limited-in-advance-of-film]

Pixar’s Onward set to element The Simpsons short ahead of movie

Though Pixar movies typically aspect unique shorts forward of new releases, Disney’s current acquisition of Fox has designed a new universe of connections as they have exposed that Onward is set to element a quick from The Simpsons centered on the youngest member of the iconic animated household, Maggie!

Set in a suburban fantasy environment, Disney•Pixar’s Onward introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an incredible quest to find out if there is still a very little magic left out there.

The forged will function the voices of MCU stars Chris Pratt (Avengers: Infinity War), and Tom Holland (Spider-Guy: Far From Dwelling), portraying the roles of elf brothers Barley Lighfoot and Ian Lightfoot, respectively. The film will also star Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) as Laurel Lightfoot, Octavia Spencer (The Shape of H2o) as the Manticore, Mel Rodriguez, as Officer Colt Bronco, Lena Waithe as Officer Specter and Ali Wong as Officer Gore.

The function will be directed by Dan Scanlon (Monsters University) and created by Kori Rae. Scanlon mentioned that Onward was impressed by his possess romantic relationship with his brother.

Onward will get there in theaters on March 6, 2020.