Pixies release a new EP with unpublished tracks from ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ sessions

After the release of their seventh album “Beneath The Eyrie” last September, Pixies have now released a collection of demos that were recorded before the album.

“Beneath The Eyrie Demos: Part 1” was released for streaming today (January 20) and contains three titles titled “The Good Works Of Cyrus”, “Please Don’t Go” and “Chapel Hill”.

None of the tracks written by band leader Charles “Black Francis” Thompson finally made it under that name in “Beneath The Eyrie”.

Looking back at the band’s latest album in September last year, NME said: “Beneath The Eyrie” is arguably their most enduring work since their 2004 reformation and certainly the most inventive in 28 years. What a creepy surprise – that this incarnation of pixies would turn out to be such a dark, dark horse. “

In the meantime, the band is preparing for a large number of tour dates that will start in Japan next month and will be performed throughout Europe in the summer.

The only British show currently on the radar will be a huge gig with Pearl Jam during British summer time in Hyde Park.

The two rock heavyweights will perform on July 10th with the support of the Kentucky group White Reaper. Further acts will be announced later.