Pixies: “We are weird enough and catchy enough”

Finding that one of your heroes is as down to earth as everyone else can be a refreshing moment.

“I’m in Los Angeles and I’m getting new glasses,” says Joey Santiago, lead guitarist for the Pixies. “I will look like a senator in one (couple) and in the other I will look like an asshole.”

Proof that Santiago, although he has influenced a generation of musicians, is at heart just like the rest of us.

And maybe you’ve heard of some of these guitarists and songwriters. Kurt Cobain from Nirvana said to Rolling Stone in 1994: “When I first heard the Pixies, I became so connected with this band that I should have been in this band.” Come on the mini-LP “Pilgrim” next to “All Apologies” by Nirvana and you may get Cobain’s argument.

Santiago seems to take such praise.

“Nirvana said that, but we were spoiled when (David) Bowie said something great about us,” he says. “Bowie is a big deal … but Nirvana is great too because they carried the torch that we dropped.”

Indeed, as Cobain himself said: “We used her sense of dynamism to be quiet and quiet and then loud and hard.” And so the Nirvana single “Smells Like Teen Spirit” came out, which was released in September 1991 in the same month as the Pixies’ last album from the band’s original cast.

The Pixies, founded in Boston in 1986 – Santiago on guitar, Black Francis on guitar, vocals and songwriting, Dave Lovering on drums and Kim Deal on bass and backing vocals – released four albums between 1988 and 1991 and then broke up violently.

The band reunited in 2004, but Deal left in 2013, just a few weeks before the group started making new music again. She was eventually replaced by Paz Lenchantin, previously Zwan and A Perfect Circle.

It is this incarnation of the Pixies that will travel to Japan and Australia for the next leg of a tour to support the band’s newest album, “Beneath the Eyrie”, released in September.

Santiago explains that while Japan will get a set of new songs and hits from the band’s career, Australia will hear the Pixies’ first album, “Surfer Rosa,” in its entirety.

“We played the” Surfer Rosa “set in some cities around the world and we haven’t been able to meet Australia and Japan,” he says. “But in Japan we only do our usual shows. Sydney asked us to do it for them.”

But while parts of the world may require material from the pixies of bygone days, Santiago is more than happy with the response that the last album had.

“They say we’re back in shape, which is great,” he says. “It’s the band’s best work so far and hopefully we will improve or we can go in a different direction and there may be no comparison to what we have done in the past.”

With its occult themes, jagged rhythms and storytelling texts, “Beneath the Eyrie” fits well in Pixies’ back catalog, followed by “Head Carrier” from 2016, the first album with Lenchantin. In addition to Francis (who Santiago calls Charles – the frontman’s real name is Charles Thompson), the bassist also gets songwriting credits on the latest album.

Santiago says Lenchantin feels more comfortable with her role in the band, although she is relatively new.

“Charles also feels comfortable with their input,” he says. “(She brings) a lot of positive injection into the joy. We actually have a nickname for them – “Pacific”. That is her. She is a great musician, she is like a one-take Charlie. “

The newest album, although breaking new ground in its themes, is unmistakably a Pixies album.

“‘Beneath the Eyrie’ is back to our old format of recording. We record demos and practice the stern out of them,” says Santiago. “Although we didn’t do any pre-production with this album. Tom (Dalgety, producer) decided against it because he wanted to keep it fresh for us. “

Santiago agrees that this helped the album sound better and feel more organic.

“The goal was to make it more exciting for us when we go to the studio, and it’s not done yet,” he says. “So we have a fresher perspective and we still change things during the recording if they’re not perfect.”

While Santiago only receives credits for his guitar work with the Pixies, he is a capable songwriter with films and TV films. Still, there are no solid signs that he has ever brought songs or vocals into the band.

“You know, Charles keeps saying he wants me to sing … it sounds more like a threat to me,” he says. “I’ll probably make it more comfortable, but you never know, I don’t want it, start singing and people go to the bathroom and get beer.”

As with any band, all Pixies fans have their favorite album and track. Santiago volunteers.

“I like (1990 album)” Bossanova, “he says.” It’s melodic and I think you can say what we learned from (1988) “Surfer Rosa” and (1989) “Doolittle”. “

After naming “Daniel Boone” from the new album, Santiago is in his favorite song in the band’s repertoire.

“I like” Dead “(from” Doolittle “) because it goes through various hyper-transitions,” he says. “Then there is the minor, which in the end happens when we switch to minor. It’s just good, it’s very cathartic, it’s schizophrenic. “

Santiago’s choice of “Dead” as a favorite track points to the style of this guitarist, which he described in previous interviews as “angular and bent”. Listen to the band’s records and you might be surprised at Santiago’s often minimal, not complicated game of solos, but often according to the rules of the loud-quiet-loud pixies. But Santiago himself quickly shows off his skills.

“I don’t understand why they like it, why it’s highly valued. I mean it’s not that technical,” he says with a laugh. “Sometimes when I play live I think people will find out that I’m just a scam. They’ll start laughing and say,” Look at this guy! What does he do?'”

In this sense, are there any moments of regret for the band’s release?

“No not really. It’s just a stamp on how we were, what we did, what we thought of, and it’s always a learning experience,” says Santiago. “We worked so hard and it’s what it is. There is no regret on any route. “

The Pixies never came to Japan during their first run because fans had to wait here for the Fuji Rock Festival 2004 and a short tour in late 2005 to see the band live. Nevertheless, Santiago loves the country and is looking forward to his next visit.

“I want to get Denny’s chopsticks,” he says. “I went into one and there is absolutely nothing Denny’s has here (in the US). They had those chopsticks that said” Denny “. I want that again.”

With a bit of luck, the gigs in Japan give fans a typical pixies set duration, which often includes 38 or 39 songs – all without a set list.

“We love to play these songs, but there have to be so many to fill the time,” says Santiago. “We don’t have epic seven-minute songs and we don’t necessarily have to jam. The songs are what we did in the studio.

“We don’t have a setlist at all. We go in and the only style we know is the first one and then Charles (the songs) calls us. We only have these in-ear monitors, like little walkie-talkies for us, but we hear the band and everything and he’ll call them. Or he starts doing something with his guitar, or Dave counts something and we know what the song is. “

Santiago says this approach allows for a little extra excitement during the show.

“It increases the urgency and gives it freshness,” he says. “I like to play a game when I’m on stage and try to predict what Charles will call next.”

Apart from this unpredictability, what brings Pixies fans back and keeps the band going?

“For me it is the case that we cut out all the bulls -” says Santiago. “People are related to us because we look normal and not like rock stars. We’re weird enough and catchy enough, we have these two elements to ourselves. “

If the future of the band is secured, Santiago may one day find time to devote himself to his film music again.

“If we were free for a long time, I would do something like that,” he says. “There are not enough schedules, so I don’t do it anymore. Knowing that we will be touring a lot, I like to sit back and relax. I learned to just relax and enjoy the free time instead of sitting around and saying : “Oh my god, what am I doing today?” I don’t have to do any of this. “

See? As down to earth as you and me.

Pixies will play Yokohama Bay Hall on February 24 in Yokohama, EX Theater Roppongi on February 25 in Tokyo and Bigcat on February 26 in Osaka. More information is available at www.pixiesmusic.com.