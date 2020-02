CHICAGO — Bonci Pizzeria is the initially Roman style pizza area in Chicago, what that signifies is they acquire scissors and slash the various pizzas on their counter to as minor or as much as you want!

So at this pizza store, you can select your slice size and pay out dependent on how a lot it weighs!

Bonci Pizzeria is found in the West Loop of Chicago.

This revolutionary store offers hundreds of toppings and pizza dough manufactured from a special relatives recipe!