[pkr-comms-main-confirms-ranau-mp-yet-to-officially-give-up-party]

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil clarified these days that Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin has not formally resigned despite a previous statement positioning him between 11 federal lawmakers who still left the occasion.

Immediately after PKR sacked Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and Zuraida Kamaruddin on February 24, the two and 9 other MPs which includes Jonathan issued a statement stating they have remaining the get together to guidance Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

They have been subsequently envisioned to join Bersatu, but confusion arose right now when Jonathan wrote on Facebook that he did not resign from PKR. The write-up has considering the fact that been eliminated.

“It’s better to check with him. We have not communicated nearly anything formal,” Fahmi stated following an informal meeting of Pakatan Harapan leaders at the Eastin Resort in this article.

Sabah PKR vice-chairman Kenny Chua also explained that studies of Jonathan being component of the Azmin faction that stop the party were being untrue.

Chua mentioned Jonathan was still a supporter of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and claimed the Ranau MP told him personally that he has not remaining the social gathering.

Jonathan’s genuine position remains unclear, on the other hand, as he changed his denial with one more put up declaring any concerns relating to his situation in the bash will be reviewed with the party’s committee and bureau afterwards right now.

The departure of Azmin’s 11 and Bersatu’s exit from the coalition effectively introduced down the PH federal administration.