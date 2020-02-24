[pkr-comms-main:-saifuddin-abdullah-no-for-a-longer-period-speaks-for-pakatan]

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil mentioned Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is no lengthier the chief of the Pakatan Harapan secretariat. ― Photo by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 — Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah is no lengthier the chief of the Pakatan Harapan secretariat, PKR’s Fahmi Fadzil confirmed today adhering to the former’s departure from PKR.

The PKR communications chief explained this intended Saifuddin should not be relied on for information relating to the coalition’s affairs.

“[Saifuddin] clearly is no more time chief secretary of Pakatan Harapan. Members of the media can get hold of any of the sec-gens or organising secs for facts on tonight’s PH presidential council conference,” Fahmi wrote on Twitter.

Saifuddin was between the 11 MPs aligned with Datuk Ser Azmin Ali who remaining PKR to develop into unbiased following an abortive federal ability grab yesterday.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the primary minister and Bersatu chairman right now, in response to yesterday’s political machinations.

Both of those PKR and DAP have explained he was not involved in the plot.