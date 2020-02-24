[pkr,-dap-in-different-unexpected-emergency-conferences-adhering-to-new-govt-rumour]

PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim comes at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, February 23, 2020. — Image by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Feb 24 — Different crisis conferences among Pakatan Harapan (PH) component events PKR and DAP pursuing a session with Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, are underway amid heated speculation of a new authorities coalition getting shaped.

In Service provider Square, Petaling Jaya, PKR vice presidents Nurul Izzah Anwar and Fuziah Saleh, occasion secretary-normal Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution and Central Management Council (MPP) users Fahmi Fadzil, Lee Boon Chye, Johari Abdul, Datuk Abdullah Sani ended up found entering the bash headquarters all-around noon.

At around 12.45pm, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived, with the latter briefly addressing the push.

About 100 celebration supporters were also observed close to the headquarters, chanting Reformasi as Anwar arrived.

DAP has also termed for an emergency meeting at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, pursuing speculation that it could stop to be section of the ruling coalition as a new political realignment emerged.

DAP leaders which includes individuals with senior Cabinet posts have been limited-lipped even as speculation mounted that it could eliminate federal electric power.

Amid people seen arriving at the headquarters below were Selangor DAP chairman Gobind Singh Deo and DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang.

A DAP supply advised Malay Mail that all DAP elected reps nationwide are scheduled to show up at today’s crisis conference.