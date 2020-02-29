[pkr:-keningau-mp-backs-tun-m-for-pm]

PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil these days reported that Keningau MP Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan is now supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister. ― Photograph by Noticed Siow Feng

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 29 — PKR strategic communications director Fahmi Fadzil today mentioned that Keningau MP Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan is now supporting Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as key minister.

The Sabahan opposition political leader was formerly thought to be part of the group that would guidance Barisan Nasional but this is not the scenario according to Fahmi.

“Keadilan and Pakatan Harapan thanks YB Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan who has openly said his assist for @chedetofficial as his selection for Key Minister,” he reported on his Twitter account.

Malay Mail is attempting to make contact with Kitingan for remarks.

Kitingan, who is the sole MP from the Sabah primarily based Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku (STAR) was earlier photographed with the rival Key Minister applicant Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and other leaders from Umno and Pas, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and PBRS’s Pensiangan MP Arthur Kurup.

If Kitingan supports Dr Mahathir, the latter will have 106 MPs powering him, though Muhyiddin will have 95.

The to start with candidate to arrive at the number 112 will have the the vast majority in the 222 customers lower dwelling.

Sarawak bloc Gabungan Parti Sarawak has nevertheless to reveal their decision.