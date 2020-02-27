[pkr-mp-suggests-distinctive-parliament-sitting-not-by-the-e-book]

Fahmi Fadzil leaves Eastin Hotel immediately after meeting with PH presidential council in Petaling Jaya Petaling Jaya February 27, 2020. — Image by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PETALING JAYA, Feb 27 — The announcement of a special Parliamentary sitting down this coming Monday to make a decision the upcoming prime minister by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad might be in violation of Dewan Rakyat laws, Fahmi Fadzil alleged these days.

“There appears to be a violation in phrases of calling the initial session of Parliament, but even just before in terms of the appointment of the key minister,” the PKR strategic communications director said.

“So I consider we have to allow Yang di-Pertuan Agong to difficulty his decree on this make any difference,” he claimed.

Fahmi, also Lembah Pantai MP, mentioned he and other federal lawmakers have not acquired official notification of the sitting down.

He spoke to reporters following a PH presidential council conference.

He also reported the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has not made any announcement inspite of Dr Mahathir’s remarks.

“More importantly is from Istana Negara, we have not listened to (from them) so we have to hold out,” he additional.

Later, PH issued a assertion declaring the Agong has the sole power to identify a prime minister, centered on the constitution.

“The PH presidential council takes the position that it was inappropriate for the interim primary minister to precede the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding this make a difference.

“In actuality, the announcement by the interim key minister to connect with the Parliamentary session to appoint the key minister is really complicated the rights and powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” browse their assertion.

The coalition then pressured that the Conference of Rulers will meet up with and make your mind up on the make any difference tomorrow, urging the others to regard the discretion and authority of the Agong.

This just after Dr Mahathir stated that a Parliament sitting would be termed on Monday to appoint a prime minister that enjoyed the the vast majority assist of the Dewan Rakyat.

The interim prime minister said this is becoming finished as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has not been equipped to come across any MP who commanded a apparent the vast majority in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat.