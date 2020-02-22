[pkr-sec-gen:-pakatan-egm-reviewed-amendments-to-constitution-for-posts-of-wanita,-youth-chief]

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) secretary-common Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail explained less than the present PH constitutiion, there was no provision for the two posts. — Photo by Shafwan Zaidon

DENGKIL, Feb 22 ― Pakatan Harapan (PH) also held its further-normal common meeting (EGM) in conjunction with the PH Presidential Council conference yesterday and mentioned, between some others, amendments to its structure to make way for the publish of PH Youth Chief and PH Wanita Main.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) secretary-common Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said less than the existing PH constitutiion, there was no provision for the two posts.

He stated at the (EGM) meeting, the PH constitution was amended by inserting clause eight.3.9 that will let the PH Presidential Council to appoint a PH Youth main and a PH Wanita Main from among the Youth and wanita chiefs of part parties proposed by the two wings.

“Many are not mindful that we (PH) are registered with the ROS (Registrar of Societies) and final night time we experienced a sleek EGM. This is a make a difference among us (PH) and the ROS, so we retained the management and accredited the monetary statement,” he explained to the media in this article, nowadays.

Earlier, Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Minister of Domestic Trade and Buyer Affairs, opened the Pasar Raya Desa Segar at Southville Town, Bangi Selatan right here.

He said the govt welcomed the opening of these kinds of a retail business as it is in line with the ministry’s aim to generate far more compact and medium-sized business owners and shops.

“The ministry will continue to aid regional entrepreneurs and retailers in advertising and marketing and expanding their merchandise and providers to allow them to create merchandise that are on par with overseas merchandise,” he added. ― Bernama