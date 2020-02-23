[pkr-youth-leaders-declare-‘individuals’-utilizing-social-gathering-disciplinary-board-to-quell-rivals]

The six PKR youth leaders are responding to a display-induce letter served to many figures from Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s (pic) faction. — Photograph by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Six PKR Youth leaders have accused the party’s disciplinary board of selective prosecution in response to a exhibit-result in letter served to numerous figures from Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction.

Associates of the party’s Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Federal Territories division issued a joint assertion today condemning the disciplinary motion, calling the selection cowardly and the board a software for particular “individuals or factions” to oppress rivals.

“The PKR disciplinary board’s motion in issuing show-bring about letters to numerous leaders from the AMK central leadership should really be condemned,” the 6 mentioned.

“This is mainly because the allegation that those provided the letter experienced sparked the altercation at the 2019 PKR Congress is unreasonable simply because it is typically acknowledged who started it very first,” the assertion additional.

The six AMK leaders are Mohd Alias Ahmad from Lembah Pantai Mohamad Anwar from Bandar Tun Razak Adi Ikmal Isa from Putrajaya Lew Chee Keong from Batu Adham Zahyn from Kepong and Surendran from Bukit Bintang.

All bar Lew are Youth chiefs in their respective divisions. Lew is a deputy Batu AMK main.

The PKR disciplinary board on February 20 handed display-lead to letters to many AMK leaders to reprimand them for their motion at the fractious PKR congress previous December, all through which Azmin and his faction staged a walkout.

Azmin afterwards attended a independent gathering where by he and other people released into tirades in opposition to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. The general public clawing among the two has considering that stopped, suggesting a ceasefire.

But the fragile peace could shortly erupt the moment a lot more just after crucial leaders from the Azmin faction were being summoned to experience the party’s disciplinary board.

Between the AMK leaders offered the letter have been the the party’s deputy Youth main, Muhammad Hilman Idham, and previous Youth main Dr Afif Bahardin, each known to be ardent Azmin supporters.

The AMK FT division suggested the disciplinary board experienced qualified these leaders because of their allegiance.

“We… reject vehemently the cowardly act of the disciplinary board which has develop into a instrument for particular person political interests,” the 6 said.

“No unique treatment method ought to be accorded to any men and women or faction that it can be used to oppress other members in the identify of policies.”

Users of the disciplinary board recently denied the allegation of bias.