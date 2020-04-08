Place artist John Prine dead at 73 soon after fight with COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Place artist John Prine died just after a battle with COVID-19 on Tuesday night, his household confirms.

Prine, a place people-singer and songwriter for just about five decades, was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Professional medical Center on March 26. He experienced since been positioned in ICU and place on a ventilator and reportedly experienced pneumonia in both of his lungs.

Prine, a two-time Grammy-winner, is potentially most effective recognised for tunes these kinds of as Sam Stone, Howdy in There, Angel From Montgomery, Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Any longer, The Late John Garfield Blues, Bear Creek Blues, Sweet Revenge, and Spanish Pipedream.

Prine’s voice was rough close to the edges, particularly soon after throat cancer disfigured his jaw, but he saved accomplishing for many years. He won admiration and respect from the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson, and mentored generations of singers in Nashville. His people had been typical individuals, experiencing the basic indignities, absurdities or pleasures of everyday living.

Prine was 73-decades-old.

