[place-singer-daniel-lee-martin-kills-himself-immediately-after-another-arrest-on-kid-sex-fees]

A Nashville-spot region singer who was awaiting trial on kid sexual intercourse costs has killed himself just after becoming arrested on similar allegations in Florida and facing new warrants from Tennessee.

Daniel Lee Martin, 54, was found lifeless from a self-inflicted gunshot at a dwelling in New Port Richey, Florida, on Friday afternoon, in accordance to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Business office.

Pasco deputies found out Martin’s suicide when seeking to provide him with lively warrants from Tennessee, according to a statement from the sheriff’s business. Soon after Martin did not react to attempts to make get hold of with him, a SWAT crew entered the property and uncovered his human body.

Benecia Holder, a spokeswoman for the Pasco sheriff’s place of work, said deputies have been trying to provide Martin with warrants for 9 sexual intercourse criminal offense prices filed in Tennessee. It is mysterious if these rates stem from an old or new felony circumstance from Martin.

Martin was indicted on baby intercourse crimes in Williamson County in 2018. Courtroom records filed at the time alleged he fully commited crimes towards 3 victims less than the age of 13 among May well 2014 and January 2018.

At some position immediately after his 2018 arrest, Martin seems to have moved to Florida, exactly where he was re-arrested for similar crimes in Florida previous month. In that scenario, courtroom files allege Martin exposed himself to a younger woman, showed her pornography and executed a lewd act in her presence. Martin was arrested on Jan. 27 and freed the next day right after putting up bail, jail data show.

Martin has been a minimal amusement determine for some time. Many on the web biographies say Martin left an marketing career in the late 1990s to go to the Nashville space and focus on songs.

Martin done at the CMA New music Pageant in 2004 and participated in a celeb searching and fishing level of competition at the party in 2009. In 2006, The Tennessean described Martin as a increasing star who opened for musicians like Vince Gill and Willie Nelson. Martin unveiled albums “All That I Am” in 2003 and “On My Way To You” in 2007, according to his artist profile on Spotify.

Martin had also hosted three television shows — “Brotherhood Outdoors” and “Backstage and Backroads,” equally on the Sportsman Channel, and “‘Till Demise Do Us Element” on CarbonTV.

If you or somebody you know could be struggling with suicidal feelings you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-Discuss (8255) any time of working day or evening or chat on line.

Brett Kelman is the health and fitness treatment reporter for The Tennessean. He can be attained at 615-259-8287 or at [email protected] Stick to him on Twitter at @brettkelman.

