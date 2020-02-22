[place-singer-lindsey-lagestee-died-soon-after-becoming-strike-by-a-automobile-on-her-way-to-the-concert]

%MINIFYHTMLa24b061ac02e7f740c106d79c8e4510e11%

The Dixie Crush singer died in the healthcare facility a couple of times following being strike by a motor vehicle although crossing the avenue on the way to a overall performance in Chicago.

Nation audio star Lindsey Lagestee He died soon after being hit by a 25-12 months-outdated automobile.

the Dixie crush The singer, co-founder of the group in 2015, died just after staying strike by a auto on the way to a performance in Illinois on February 14, 2020, the protect band confirmed as a result of its Fb website page.

"It is attainable that some of you have presently read the horrible information, but it is with the heaviest coronary heart that we sadly share that Lindsey Renee died on Monday because of to issues from very last Friday's accident," the assertion said. "Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy."

Bandmate Jim Nonneman He advised Flavor of Country that Lagestee was crushed although crossing a road a few times after coming to perform in Chicago.

"I had just parked a couple of blocks beneath for the club we planned to engage in," he stated. "He received out of his truck and was heading to the area when he was strike by a car."

The star was rushed to a nearby medical center, but died of her injuries three times later on.

In the message, the band termed Lindsey an "astounding performer, terrific pal and most effective bandmate." They also thanked their fans for the wonderful amount of money of assistance that followed the tragedy.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020.