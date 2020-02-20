[Placebo – AKTOR]

Chicago’s Professor Black and Finnish musician Jussi Lehtisalo are two of the most underappreciated — and adaptable — musicians in rock music. The previous has capably juggled melodic thrash with DAWNBRINGER, catchy rock anthems with Higher SPIRITS, and tributes to the seems of MOTÖRHEAD and early BATHORY beneath his own title. Lehtisalo has invested approximately three many years as the mastermind of psychedelic kraut-rock wizards CIRCLE and stoner-prog greats PHARAOH OVERLORD when indulging in demise metal, punk rock, electronica, and more with dozens of facet jobs. Comparatively, AKTOR — a collaboration exactly where the duo are joined by Lehtisalo‘s fellow CIRCLE bandmate Tomi Leppänen on drums — is a additional uncomplicated rock job.

AKTOR‘s to start with suitable comprehensive-duration, 2015’s “Paranoia”, was a entertaining blast of sci-fi-influenced throwback rock that was whole of catchy anthems for admirers of ’70s rock functions these kinds of as BLUE ÖYSTER CULT and Low-priced TRICK. “Placebo” sees the trio’s obsessions with outer space and a excellent hook kind a successful mix after yet again. When not explicitly promoted as a strategy file, the album’s lyrical themes and musical progression ebbs and flows like a superior sci-fi tale. AKTOR retains the musical proceedings accessible in the course of, with the feeling at the close of the report resembling the practical experience of having viewed a breezy episode of the “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” tv series from the early 1980s.

That is not to say that there are not moodier moments to be uncovered on “Placebo”. These moments though are quick, as Black and Lehtisalo steer their musical spaceship as a result of the rocky asteroid belts back toward a lighter really feel, with catchy choruses, infectious handclaps, and cowbell that would remedy famed BLUE ÖYSTER CULT producer “Bruce Dickinson”‘s fever. In 2020 there are dozens of bands that faucet the perfectly of melodic rock new music from the 1977-1983 time period of time for their musical inspirations. AKTOR is one of the couple that replicate the definitely warm come to feel of individuals classic documents and steer clear of the pitfalls of currently being a mere mechanical reproduction.

The group’s pleasant earworm creating magic formula weapon is their prolific use of keyboards in a very similar fashion to yesteryear’s excellent sci-fi soundtracks. No matter whether it is really the tough-driving riffs that open the album on “Undesirable Mirror”, the catchy choruses of “Washed Absent” and “Help you save You From Me”, or the moody sluggish burn of “Looking at Rocks in the Sky”, Lehtisalo‘s and Leppänen use synths to generate a haunting aura of ominous doom for the duration of the slower times of the document, and a sense of triumphant victory on additional upbeat tracks, enhances the galactic really feel of the group’s lyrical ambitions. Lehtisalo and Black are adventurous with their guitar preparations as very well, favoring warm kraut-rock around ear-searing shred, all although Black‘s fevered shouts travel the vocal aspect of the history.

The only genuine complaint a single can make about “Placebo” is that it finishes a bit abruptly with its quick managing time. But substantially like an episode of your favourite science-fiction tv sequence, AKTOR leaves the listener wanting to tune in all over again to see what comes about next week.