Placebos, periods and not getting Pregs: exactly what the pill does

PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Bayer Health to get the pill under control.

When I got my first serious friend, I thought I knew everything. My mother was a health teacher, so I knew about birds and bees from an early age and learned how important condoms are in preventing sexually transmitted infections. But what I didn’t know? That there was another method of contraception that could also have secondary benefits for me.

The doctor put me on the pill. At the time, I didn’t know how it worked, but I’ve since learned that there is a whole world in this little monthly pack of pills. Here’s what you should know about your pill – and how to make sure it’s right for you:

There are many options out there

Which pill should you take?

Before we go into that, I want to make it clear that the pill is one of the many contraceptive options (including an IUD or an implant) that are available to you and are solely due to your personal circumstances. Each person’s body is different and has its own processes. It is important that you check with your doctor to find out what works for you.

If you are taking the pill but want to think about whether you are taking the right pill, read this survey and share the answers with your doctor to talk to them about your options. In addition to contraception, different pills can have different side effects and secondary benefits. Difficult periods, bloating, cramps, acne – this is not necessarily something that you simply have to accept, and it can also be a problem that you can deal with better.

Side effects of the pill may include nausea, unscheduled bleeding, breast tenderness, mood swings, and headache. Therefore, one of the most important things you can do to ensure that the benefits are balanced with the possible side effects. Nobody wants to have the headache when taking the wrong pill, so make sure you weigh your options.

The pill can also have other side effects. Contact your doctor and find out more on reputable websites.

How does the pill work?

If you’ve only gone to the doctor to ask about the pill please, you’ll be surprised to know that there are many different types and options under this heading, even if the oral contraceptive pill is the generic term for it.

The combined oral contraceptive pill is the most commonly prescribed option. It contains two hormones, progestin and estrogen, which prevent your ovaries from having an egg pop out every month. It also makes it super easy to keep an eye on your period because you (for the most part) simply take one tablet at the same time every day for 28 days.

After taking active pills for 21 days, you can take seven placebo tablets. Your period should start approximately 2-3 days after taking the placebo tablets. This means that you almost always know when to put an insert in anticipation.

As I said, there are many options. It is therefore important that you contact your family doctor to discuss them all and to make sure that you have the right pill for you.

So which one do you use?

Use of the contraceptive pill

The pill is aimed at ensuring effective contraception. The pill is more than 99% effective as long as you take it perfectly. In typical or “real” use, however, it is less effective (93%) because up to seven out of a hundred women become pregnant in one year. This is because pills may not be taken or taken with medicines that may affect their effectiveness or may not be absorbed due to vomiting and diarrhea.

I cannot stress enough: the pill is most effective if you take it at the same time. Set a small alarm clock to get your brain out of nowhere first thing in the morning, or stick to a normal bedtime and take it before hitting the pillow.

And keep in mind that while the pill is a reliable method of contraception, some people may experience secondary benefits. Contraception is very important, but it’s also important to reduce things like menstrual pain, bloating, heavy menstrual periods, and acne. So if you are one of the lucky ones who are considering this as an additional bonus, you should take this into account even better (you still have to weigh it up against the possible side effects)

Oh, and you should still be using condoms, FYI.

just in case

Regulating your period

In addition to contraception, one of the biggest added benefits people see is a certain sense of normalcy when it comes to the timing of the period, the duration, the severity, and the pain of the period. This may not be the case for everyone, but regulating your period is easily one of the most attractive aspects if you commit to it.

If you intentionally schedule a period every 28 days (roughly), you know when it will come. You can prepare your menstrual cup and bring it to a boil to satisfy your hunger, pull your period underwear out of the closet or stock up on sanitary towels and tampons to your heart’s content.

The biggest differences for me were the pain in the period and the cleaning of my skin. I still have period cramps, but they are nowhere near as bad as before. As for my acne? Nowhere so bad! It took some time, but we got there.

How dare you?

What’s up with the placebo?

There’s something in the air here. Placebo pills are the seven sugar pills that are contained in one pack of the combined pill and contain no active ingredients. Why are they there It’s simple: they are there to keep you up to date and to give your body a withdrawal bleed.

Can you skip the placebo pills? Yes, technically, you should be fine to skip or delay the start of bleeding. Ask your doctor how many you can skip (especially if you want to wear a white dress on a day you know it’s coming) and remember that personal taste really matters – it’s your body and we know it i won’t tell you what to do with it.

listen to the beautiful vampire

Ultimately, taking the pill depends on your personal circumstances, your lifestyle, and the advice of your doctor. If you want to add an extra level of contraception the next time you wake up and feel like you can keep up with a daily pill treatment, start a dialogue with your family doctor and see what options you have.

The heaviest pill to swallow? It’s up to you.

This item was funded by Bayer Australia Ltd.

Image:

Netflix / Big Mouth