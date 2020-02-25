[placido-domingo-apologises-right-after-union-finds-he-sexually-harassed-women-of-all-ages]

Opera singer Placido Domingo experienced earlier disputed the allegations from him. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 25 — Opera singer Placido Domingo apologized to the girls who have accused him of sexual harassment now right after an investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists concluded he experienced behaved inappropriately with feminine musicians.

A single of the most feted opera stars of the present day period, Domingo explained in a assertion he had used quite a few months reflecting on the allegations built by his musical colleagues.

“I regard that these girls ultimately felt comfortable adequate to talk out, and I want them to know that I am certainly sorry for the hurt that I induced them,” he said.

A lot more than 3 dozen singers, dancers, musicians, voice teachers and backstage workers have stated they witnessed or seasoned inappropriate behaviour by the 79-12 months-aged Spanish singer in the direction of girls at diverse opera residences more than the final a few a long time.

The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA), the labor union that signifies performers and producers in opera properties and concert halls across the United States, employed a previous prosecutor last September to investigate the grievances.

The union, of which Domingo is a member, declared its conclusions on Tuesday.

“The investigation concluded that Mr. Domingo experienced, in truth, engaged in inappropriate action, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and exterior of the workplace,” the statement mentioned. “Many of the witnesses expressed fear of retaliation in the field as their purpose for not coming ahead quicker.”

Domingo mentioned in his assertion he now understood the women’s fear.

“While that was by no means my intention, no a single should ever be built to come to feel that way,” he stated. “I am dedicated to impacting beneficial alter in the opera business so that no one particular else has to have that exact same experience.”

The union declined to make community its comprehensive report. Its board of governors will acquire “appropriate motion,” the union statement mentioned. Union spokeswoman Alicia Prepare dinner declined to discuss what action it would choose about Domingo.

Domingo had disputed the allegations when they appeared in news studies past yr, forcing him to sever ties with some of the foremost musical institutions in the United States.

He resigned as normal manager of the Los Angeles Opera and pulled out of doing the title function in Verdi’s “Macbeth” at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

LA Opera reported it would remark when officers there had finished reviewing the union’s findings. The Met did not answer to a request for remark.

The allegations had a lot less influence on his career in Europe, and he was nevertheless due to sing and conduct at performances in Vienna, Madrid, Moscow and Hamburg in the coming months, according to his web-site.

As a single of the A few Tenors singing group, Domingo, Jose Carreras and the late Luciano Pavarotti served convey opera to a broader audience with concert events all around the entire world in the 1990s. Domingo took to singing baritone roles later on in his job.

The union will announce options in the coming weeks to avert sexual harassment in the long term, Leonard Egert, countrywide executive director of AGMA, said in a statement.

“AGMA’s endeavours to protect its customers will not stop with this investigation,” Egert claimed. “AGMA is calling upon all organizations in Opera, Dance, and Choral live performance fields to be part of an business-vast initiative to positively modify the tradition.” — Reuters