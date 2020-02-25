[placido-domingo-apologizes-right-after-union-finds-he-sexually-harassed-girls]



FILE Photograph: Opera singer Placido Domingo sits all through an party at the Manhattan College of New music in New York, U.S., May possibly 11, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

February 25, 2020

By Jonathan Allen and Maria Caspani

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Opera singer Placido Domingo apologized to the girls who have accused him of sexual harassment on Tuesday immediately after an investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists concluded he had behaved inappropriately with woman performers.

A single of the most feted and potent opera stars of the present day era, Domingo said in a assertion he had used several months reflecting on the allegations manufactured by his musical colleagues.

“I respect that these gals at last felt cozy plenty of to communicate out, and I want them to know that I am genuinely sorry for the damage that I brought about them,” he explained.

More than three dozen singers, dancers, musicians, voice instructors and backstage team have explained they witnessed or experienced inappropriate conduct by the 79-calendar year-old Spanish singer towards females at various opera residences about the past three a long time.

A former prosecutor was employed to examine the complaints final September by the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA), the labor union that signifies performers and producers in opera houses and live performance halls throughout the United States.

The union, of which Domingo is a member, declared its findings on Tuesday.

“The investigation concluded that Mr. Domingo experienced, in simple fact, engaged in ​inappropriate exercise, ranging from flirtation to sexual innovations, in and outside of the workplace,” the assertion mentioned. “Many of the witnesses expressed concern of retaliation in the business as their rationale for not coming ahead quicker.”

Domingo reported in his statement he now understood the women’s fear.

“While that was never my intention, no just one really should at any time be manufactured to truly feel that way,” he said. “I am fully commited to impacting favourable adjust in the opera sector so that no a single else has to have that very same expertise.”

The union declined to make general public its full report. Its board of governors will get “appropriate motion,” the union assertion reported. Union spokeswoman Alicia Prepare dinner declined to explore what motion it would take regarding Domingo.

Domingo experienced disputed the allegations when they have been very first noted by the Connected Push (AP) past calendar year, forcing him to sever ties with some of the foremost musical institutions in the United States.

Females advised the AP that Domingo, who is married, compelled soaked kisses on them, groped them and sought to tension them into conference him privately outside get the job done for sexual intercourse. They described it as a pattern of actions stretching back again to the 1980s that experienced lengthy been an open up magic formula in the opera entire world.

Following the report, Domingo resigned as basic supervisor of the Los Angeles Opera and pulled out of performing the title purpose in Verdi’s “Macbeth” at the Metropolitan Opera in New York.

LA Opera mentioned it would remark as soon as officers there experienced concluded examining the union’s conclusions. The Fulfilled did not react to a request for remark.

The allegations had much less of an influence on his occupation in Europe, and he was nevertheless thanks to sing and perform at performances in Vienna, Madrid, London, Moscow and Hamburg in the coming months, according to his internet site.

The Teatro True in Madrid and the Royal Opera Property in London verified that Domingo would nevertheless appear on their stages for “La Traviata” and “Don Carlo” this yr. Milan’s Teatro all Scala, where by Domingo is scheduled to sing in “La Traviata” in November, declined to comment.

The Hamburg State Opera, the place Domingo is booked to sing in March, stated it took the issues about Domingo “very severely.” Michael Bellgardt, a spokesman for the opera household, said his colleagues “will also exchange information with the other establishments in Europe and then go general public.”

As 1 of the A few Tenors singing team, Domingo, Jose Carreras and the late Luciano Pavarotti served carry opera to a wider viewers with live shows around the entire world in the 1990s. Domingo took to singing baritone roles later in his occupation.

The union will announce programs in the coming months to avoid sexual harassment in the future, Leonard Egert, countrywide government director of AGMA, said in a assertion.

“AGMA’s endeavours to shield its members will not conclude with this investigation,” Egert stated. “AGMA is contacting on all companies in Opera, Dance, and Choral concert fields to be a part of an sector-large initiative to positively improve the culture.”

(Reporting by Inti Landauro in Madrid and Jonathan Allen and Maria Caspani in New York crafting by Andrei Khalip and Jonathan Allen Editing by Mike Collett-White and Bernadette Baum)