Plan “Arctic Monkeys” Sheffield house on 2021?

According to rumors, “the Arctic Monkeys’ plans to hold a series of big shows in Sheffield next year.

Promoters SJM informed about the application for a license for three shows between 4-6 June 2021 in Hillsboro City Park – information about the event, located at the park gate.

The report simply states that the event will feature “regulated entertainment” and that “live music”, eFestivals argues that the application was filed directly on behalf of the group.

This occurs after the previous application on behalf of the Arctic Monkeys was filed and then withdrawn as early as 2018. This year, it was said, the band refused to write the famous festival of Sheffield tram routes, and not instead of playing Hillsbara park.

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys. Credit: Santiago Blyugerman / Getty Image

It remains unclear, teams started to work on the next 2018 “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”, but drummer Matt Helders previously told fans that they will not have to wait for “another five years” before the next plate as they did between the “AM” and “Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino”.

“I think the break was based on a variety of circumstances, and it was what we needed at the time, but it is not a model to which we are accustomed We like to be in the studio, we aim to create albums…” – Helders said.

He added: “We’ll talk about what we do next.” At the moment, there is no specific concrete plan. We all really like, we know that at some point want to write something, but really nothing. We have not talked about it.

“I think if we will again appear in these two rounds, we will start to think about it. But, really nothing actually not planned.”

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys in Lollapaluza March 30, 2019 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Representatives of the Arctic Monkeys asked for a comment from the NME.

The Group completed the tour “Baze Hotel & Casino” to Kassel Estéreo Picnic in 2019.

Confirming end of the tour, drum tech group Davey Latter wrote on Instagram: “” It was a great year. 90 shows. Until next time. ” In another story Instagram he put in the list of set-list “of 90 shows. Goodbye. By the next record.”

Last month, the Arctic Monkeys also won Album Of The Decade 2013 “AM” at the NME Awards 2020.

NME called the record “number one” of the 2010s legends fifth album “Sheffield” in 2013 as “the soundtrack for countless nights, comedy and connections in every town and city in this country.”