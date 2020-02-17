[plane-lands-at-lax-after-encountering-hydraulic-challenge,-sending-smoke-out-from-tire]

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A airplane traveling from Australia on Sunday afternoon landed at Los Angeles International Airport soon after encountering a hydraulic problem.

The Virgin Australia Boeing 777 landed at LAX about 5 p.m. after notifying Air Targeted traffic Management as a precautionary measure. Smoke was observed billowing out from the tires as it glided down the runway.

Firefighters responded to the scene, having said that, the aircraft landed safely and securely. No accidents to travellers on board have been described.

“Protection is our range one particular precedence and in line with conventional operating strategies, unexpected emergency companies satisfied the aircraft on arrival and guests and crew safely and securely disembarked,” explained a Virgin Australia spokesperson in a assertion.

It really is unclear what induced the troubles with the landing gear.