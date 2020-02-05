Plane shatters to pieces after slipping on Istanbul runway

An airplane skidded off the runway of an airport in Turkey, crashed in a field and broke into pieces.

At least 120 people were injured and passengers were seen being evacuated from the cracks in the plane after the incident at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport.

Television footage showed serious damage to the aircraft, with the fuselage appearing to be broken into three pieces.

NTV television reported that the plane caught fire after skidding, but said the fire was out.

The airport was closed and flights were diverted to Istanbul’s main airport.

READ MORE: Glasgow Airport to Fly World’s Largest Passenger Plane on One Year Round Road

Istanbul governor Ali Yerlikaya said at least 120 people were injured in the accident and taken to hospital.

His office said the 177 people on board included six crew members.

Live television footage showed dozens of rescue workers working around the floodlit fuselage, including the cockpit that had overturned.

The plane, owned by low-cost airline Pegasus, arrived from the city of Izmir, NTV reported.

Rescue of members and firefighters on the scene after an airplane skidded on the runway in Istanbul (DHA via AP)

The Department of Transport said there had been no deaths in what it called a “hard landing”.

According to the flight tracking site Flightradar24, the aircraft is a Boeing 737.

The accident comes a month after another Pegasus plane skidded over the runway of Istanbul at the same airport.

There were no deaths or injuries in this incident on January 7.

READ MORE: 11 dead as UAE plane to Turkey crashes in Iran

It is rare for a fuselage to split while the parts remain largely intact.

The aircraft are designed to absorb impact forces at the bottom of the fuselage to improve the chances of survival of the passengers in the upper cabin.

The incident occurred at Sabiha Gökçen Airport (AP)

In 2013, the tail of an Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 broke after the aircraft crashed into a seawall while approaching San Francisco International Airport.

Three people died, 49 were seriously injured and dozens more suffered minor injuries, according to the American accident report.