Planes drop 2,200 kg of sweet potatoes and carrots for hungry animals in Australian bushfires

NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA – The government of New South Wales uses helicopters and planes to feed hungry wildlife as bush fires rage in Australia.

According to the Daily Mail, the government has abandoned more than 2,200 kilograms of carrots and sweet potatoes to feed colonies of broom-tailed wallabies that have been blocked by the fires.

As part of Operation Rock Wallaby, park staff dropped food in several national parks. New South Wales Environment Minister Matt Kean told The Daily Mail that wallabies tend to survive fire, but get stuck after fire destroys natural vegetation in their habitat .

New South Wales Minister of Energy and Environment Matt Kean posted several photos of the wallabies on Facebook.

According to 9News, the government also plans to control the population of predators in the region until the Wallabi habit regenerates.

At least 27 people died in the crisis that burned more than 8.4 million hectares, about the size of the state of Indiana. As of January 7, the World Wildlife Foundation estimated that approximately 1.25 billion animals had been killed directly or indirectly by the fires.

