Planet Fitness pumped higher at the planned reopening

Investors were pumping shares of Planet Fitness (PLNT) – Get a higher report Friday on expectations that the gym and fitness chain will be among the first to reopen its doors according to President Donald Trump’s guidelines to ease the blockade amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Planet Fitness’s stock rose nearly 17% to $ 58.15 in market trading before Trump’s Phase 1 recommendations to restart the U.S. economy that would allow it to reopen as long as it adheres to rigorous physical distancing and sanitation.

The administration’s 18-page guidance document, revealed Thursday, details three phases to reopen state economies, with each phase lasting at least 14 days.

The first phase includes much of the current blocking measures such as avoiding non-essential travel and not gathering in groups, although it says that large places such as restaurants, places of worship and sports facilities “can operate according to strict physical distance protocols”.

Gym operators were hit particularly hard during the pandemic and the consequent shutdown of all non-essential activities, which left them with the rent and other overhead costs, but without revenue from monthly passes.

Meanwhile, home fitness equipment and physical training providers performed well during the Covid-19 crisis, with artists such as Peloton (PtOn) – Get report and Nautilus (NLS) – Receive a report by posting solid earnings in the past few weeks as fitness enthusiasts switch to home workouts.

Peloton’s shares fell 3.71% to $ 35 in the premier market trading on Friday, while Nautilus’s shares fell 7.41% to $ 4.75.

Marketing itself as a “No Judgment Zone” aimed at novice and occasional gym users, Planet Fitness, based in Hampton, N.H., operates 1,859 clubs in the United States, Canada and Central America.

