BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s infrastructure is less than assault from the ravages of time, and it’s not just the state’s transportation infrastructure. Some of our schools, way too, are commencing to crumble.

Seventy percent of California educational institutions are more than a quarter century previous, and 10% are 70 many years aged or much more. It’s that actuality that impressed the Legislature to area Proposition 13 on Tuesday’s ballot — a $15 billion bond for restore and renovation of ageing faculties and development of new types.

At the little, rural Maple College District, west of Shafter, they know all about campus overall health and protection desires.

Superintendent Julie Boesch claims it took Maple College District 6 lengthy many years to get funding authorized and design commenced for improvements that are underway now. It could have taken half that time experienced Prop. 13 been in put now, she says.

But is Prop. 13 the ideal motor vehicle to do it? Critics like the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Affiliation say no — the state now has a $22 billion spending budget surplus. And the Kern County Taxpayers Association warns of one more purple flag. Michael Turnipseed, executive director of Kerntax, states Prop. 13 produces better limits on bonding, which can price university districts, and for that reason taxpayers, a large amount additional in the stop.

Maple College, like lots of little university districts in Kern County, has restricted funding choices, and Prop. 13 looks to faculty leaders there as the ideal doable solution.

They’ll have a verdict in just a handful of times when the vote tabulation commences.