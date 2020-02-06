Plans for new Hendon Sainsbury’s and 1,300 homes approved despite 860 objections

A huge new supermarket and residential development has been approved on The Hyde in Hendon to replace the current Sainsbury’s store – in the face of strong public opposition.

The A5 store, Edgware Road, will be demolished and replaced by a new store with more than 1,300 units built above and around it.

The building permit was granted last month to Sainsbury’s and St George’s despite numerous comments made to the Barnet council opposing the immense development of Silk Park in the heart of Hendon.

The project will include 1,309 new dwellings, including 430 (35%) classified as “affordable”.

A restricted vote was won by seven votes to five approving the huge redevelopment of January 14 despite 860 objections recorded on 868 comments in total.

28-storey towers will be built on site to accommodate the large number of apartments, while the store parking lot will be moved underground.

The new store will be built in the parking lot of the current store, which means that less space will be available during the long construction period. The gas pump is also removed from the supermarket, with developers saying other nearby stations will meet local needs.

Development will involve the creation of a new park with an Oxbow lake

During the construction of the new store, the old store will remain open. The new store will have eight towers built above it, ranging from 10 to 20 stories high, as well as wide green courtyards between the buildings.

It will also have an additional 1,500 square meters of retail space. The number of parking spaces for customers will increase from 438 to 267. In the meantime, there will be 432 spaces for residents, approximately one for three apartments on the site.

Once the new store is opened, the old store will be demolished and three new blocks will be built around a central park that includes an Oxbow Lake.

The development is surrounded to the east by the Silk Stream, which emerges from the Brent Reservoir. The Canal and River Trust has proposed a number of conditions they would like to impose on development.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency pre-application notice added that there was a risk of flooding.

The other consultant who commented was the London Assembly member for Barnet and Camden, Andrew Dismore, who said in a letter to the committee that the density of homes on the site “exceeds all limits”.

He added that 899 habitable rooms were added per hectare while other major developments in the borough counted much less, including Hendon Waterside (460), The Telephone Exchange (560) and Rushgroves (698).

He added that the history of the site was first used for the manufacture of coaches and its current use as a fuel pump.

The development is located across from Silkbridge Retail Park and Hendon Magistrates’ Court.

The developers will make a community infrastructure fee of £ 22 million.

