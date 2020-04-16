Plans to broadcast in the UK for a lucrative Lady Gaga concert

The concert in favor of the coronavirus Lady Gaga is taking place this weekend, and the BBC has told how UK fans can tune in.

Performing on Saturday (April 18), “One World: Together at Home” will feature performances from more than 100 acts, including Taylor Swift, Billy Eilish and Sir Paul McCartney.

The Gaza-based Virtual Concert is being held in support of the COVID-19 Response Fund and celebrates healthcare professionals around the world as they continue to work at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic.

It will host leading US talk shows Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and the main US broadcast will be televised on ABC, CBS and NBC, as well as broadcast online.

🚨 GIFT NEWS: We just announced MORE ARTISTS for One World: #TogetherAtHome, including @JLo, @Oprah, @ taylorswift13 and more. Tune in April 18 to join COVID-19: https://t.co/UiNeGUFpKd pic.twitter.com/cIcDu6zsTd

– Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 14, 2020

A special version of the UK airs on BBC One this Sunday (April 19) from 7:15 pm BNT.

The UK will include additional performances by British artists such as Little Mix, Sir Tom Jones and Rag ‘N’ Bone Man.

Other names that will appear include Eddie Veder from Pearl Gem, Stevie Wonder, Billy Joe Armstrong from Green Day, Alanis Morisett, Lizzo, J. Balwyn, Elton John, John Legends, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Carrie Washington, Shah Rukh Khan and Sesame Streets dropped participants.

Meanwhile, the mayors of New York and Los Angeles have stated that concerts and festivals are unlikely to return until 2021, as the United States remains in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said, “It’s hard to imagine how we’re going to be in the thousands anytime soon, so I think we should be ready for this this year.”