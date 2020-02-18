[plant-metropolis-airport-ignites-young-children-enjoy-for-aviation-with-absolutely-free-flights]

PLANT City, Fla. (WFLA) – Planes, trains and vehicles – oh my!

The 10th yearly Planes, Trains, & Automobiles occasion returns to the Plant Town airport with massive enjoyment for all ages.

The Plant Town Chamber of Commerce organizes this party to showcase the interesting aviation, automotive and practice industries.

Men and women of all ages will see planes, model trains, and classic cars up shut.

Children ages eight to 17 can obtain a absolutely free flight with the EAA Youthful Eagles. Areas are confined, and small children have to be preregistered to receive the flight.

Jason Jones produced this spouse and children-helpful celebration to rejoice the aviation industries.

For the past 10 several years, this occasion has been a doorway to the aviation business. Several preceding attendees have gone on to additional their aviation training by community colleges, universities, or enlisting in the U.S. Air Force.

There will be other things to do as nicely like Scouts BSA advantage badge prospects, Cub Scout functions, laptop or computer flight simulators, distant regulate planes, an interactive planetarium and a children’s moonwalk participate in place.

Appear out for live tunes, foodstuff sellers and entertaining for the whole spouse and children.

Capture the party at the Plant Metropolis Airport on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Click Right here to understand more about Planes, Trains, & Vehicles.

