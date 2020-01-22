Planters announces that he will kill the mascot Mr. Peanut

RIP, Mr. Peanut.

Planters announced on social media Wednesday that its famous mascot, Mr. Peanut, passed away at the age of 104.

“In the last selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most,” the post said.

In a press release, Planters revealed that Mr. Peanut had died in a terrible car accident involving actors Wesley SNipes and Matt Walsh.

You can watch the accident in the first of two Super Bowl commercials that the company airs and that aired on YouTube on Wednesday.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6UIKq9u6xUM (/ embed)

In a second commercial that airs in the third quarter of the game, Mr. Peanut fans can tune in to see his funeral.

