Planters’ “Nut Nut” illustrates the power of the 2020 competitive brand

Mr Peanut may have died a remarkable death, but he has certainly sent him to his offspring, Baby Nut.

Before tonight, it would be very difficult to argue if anything could ever steal the internet like #BabyYoda did from Disney’s The Mandalorian +. Well, tonight at the Superbowl LIV in Miami, Florida, it happened.

Thanks to a strong partnership between Planters and VaynerMedia, the digital social media agency owned and operated by social media and film speaker Gary Vaynerchuk. From Mr. Kool-Aid’s tears, Mr. Peanut was reborn as the adorable mosquito net. And in a matter of minutes, it has already gained the internet with #BabyNut spreading like wildfire on Twitter and Instagram.

Get this baby Yoda!

But this is just a continuation of Vaynerchuk and VaynerMedia’s power in digital media. Last year, VaynerMedia introduced “Crunch Time” in the Super Bowl, starring Mr. Peanut, Charlie Sheen and Alex Rodriguez.

This year, the media service returned to complete its work on the Sabra commercial Hummus and now Mr Peanut has been resurrected.

Just a few weeks ago, Mr. Peanut’s iconic Planters logo was “killed” in a LIV ad before the Superbowl game. Tragically, Mr. Peanut was taken from us after a tremendous turn from a rock, when Mr. Peanut bravely chooses to sacrifice his life to save his two friends, Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh.

Fortunately, the planters did not keep him dead for long.

The future is definitely bright for Baby Nut, so it is up to the growers to cultivate and promote this beautifully trademarked brand. Well done with the team of Vayner Media, Sabra, Hard Rock and of course Planters on it.

What this brand has shown is that brands really need to accelerate it when it comes to a new aesthetic and appeal to their customers. With consumer consumption in the age of digital media and streaming, new techniques and mechanisms are needed to attract customer attention. And for some reason, in 2020, animation seems to do so, taking advantage of human emotions (and undoubtedly the desire to be a parent).

It’s time to look at the power of branding on a level never before. And if you think we’re wrong, just ask Gary Vee and VaynerMedia, because they already have Babyass ready-to-wear!