Plants: Conqueror of War Combat in Season 40, Episode 9: Kindness in Full Unrest

There have always been some very bad and crazy days on “Survivor,” but nothing like the downfall of Day 23 of “Victory in War.” There is cheating, there are changing strategies and there is complete pandemonium.

It was such a chaotic move that it only took a slight voice for the Tribal Council to return. It is difficult to say whether the final decision had any effect, as we do not know about the consensus in the Tribal Council.

We can honestly say that we have heard a lot of names thrown in for almost Jeff hoping to get some votes. The only person who could ever feel secure was Kim, who saved the third idol of a series of insecurities in the season after ending the somewhat weak competition.

As with last week’s post challenge, it’s about all those who endure the most pain, with the added edge of trying to balance the waves and the waves. It is a normal “Survivor”, but does not expose itself to much strategy, and does not allow anyone to be exposed as a major threat to victory.

In this case, it seems, in the seconds leading up to the final scene, which stands at the door slightly above the three-stage platform, only four players remaining in the water. And they’re still swimming for the big stage when Ben falls, giving Kim the win. In other words, when it was over, it ended quickly.

A human being

The biggest moment, which may prove a problem on the way for Sarah, was when people discovered the virus after her rival team overcame the Chinese response. When he was gone, he decided to give up his position and offer it to Nick, who had been blinded the day before, which also happened.

He explains to Tony that it’s a real time – and even confirms it with a secret video – but Tony is right in reminding him that all of your actions are there. And while they were talking about the same thing that Jeremy, Denise and Adam were talking about, calling it a big step.

Losing the side of a killer makes a player spend a lot of money on a player, and some will think that is one of the reasons why the player is selected in the past.

Rules of chaos

For Tyson’s case, he was comforted by the turmoil, knowing that the longer he could hold the wire to his back, the easier it would be to avoid it. He was an easy choice for these two tribes when he returned from the Edge of Extinction because he had already been elected. Usually, it is enough to kill the second time.

But Tyson is very good at this game, and although he admits that he does not like the “Survivor” game, he has admitted that in this case it will be useful. As we mentioned before, young people need to adapt to survive in this game, and Tyson seems to have done just that, by staying true to his own strategy.

Although their names are still circulating, they are more interested in names like Nick and Michele (for their confidence in Wendell’s target) last week, as they try he would play in every direction and play too much. and Sarah (because of her human nature).

No one remembers or challenges, which is now a reflection of the higher level of the game. Denise even managed to reach her goal when she played the Queenslayer game while playing the same game as Tyson, distracting the chaos from her growing legacy.

“Worth the show”

At Tribal Council Jeff failed to ask questions to Adam before the riots again. And really, in the middle of everything, Adam and Ben were in a full-blown war. It is a continuation of the previous discussion in which Ben questions Adam and the answer is denied. As always, I tried many things at once.

Ben sees it simply because he is a working man who cannot refuse to say anything that is offensive to Ben’s game. Honestly, Adam is playing such a paranoid and crazy game, it’s crazy to think he has won. Their differences make us think that these winners are scary and are reflected in their playoffs and the finals this season.

The strongest moment came when Adam was weeping and anxious to write his name tonight for my tribe and as he watched them beg, a dead silence remained for some time. Earlier, Ben point-blank had said he would not write down his name, which turned out to be false.

Updates from Edge

Kudos to Danni this week for a description of the writing mentioned in the previous season that used Edge of Extinction, and Parvati to identify where the benefits were. Parvati picked it up and she and Danni decided to mold it to Michele during the match for her remaining mark. Michele had the most of the four.

The advantage is that a 50/50 coin can be labeled “safe” or “not safe” in tribal councils, depending on the outcome of a single flip. And it’s nice to have seven people left in the game. Surprisingly, they decided to love money and asked for four of their brands. Michele, reading aloud telling her to rob her wallet to fill her heart and having a great time, agreed to the deal.

The plan was to get food (a bottle of peanut butter) for those on Edge, but not everyone. At first, he thought he would be sued for Danni, because Tyson did what he did, Parvati said his heart would not forgive him. But they didn’t seem to be able to push Yul and Wendell back, because they were just there and Wendell was enjoying the celebration.

As a final note. Jeff Probst it was explained recently that any Idols player on Edge will be joining them in the game, which is good news for many of them … and maybe a hint that you might be looking back. Both Natalie and Rob have Idols, while Parvati has Idol Nullifier, which can be a hassle if playing well. Is he making Rob a great comeback?

Castaway Report Cards

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (A World-2012) is a wildlife challenge back in the first season of the game, but people still don’t see it as a threat to territory or strategy. And yet, he is at the heart of every move and knows what to camp for. We gave him the smallest edge this week as he not only overcame this frustrating challenge but also took on the winning team. He is far more savvy than anyone knows. Category: A +

Sophie Georgina Clarke (South Pacific 2011) continues to be a dangerous game in this game for a number of reasons. Even though the “lions” and “hyenas” go to war, it is unlikely that any of these women will be found in either category. What it means is that they are the most important player in the eyes of the island. They seem to see all the co-operation, all communication and every movement. Category: A +

Jeremy Collins (Second Vision-2015) is now in the driver’s seat, but still from a very public place. He may be blinded if he is not careful. But now, no one is looking at it as a problem to take care of. Playing it calmly, he looks at the chaos around it, which is cautious while still. ** Grade: A-

Tony Vlachos (Cagayan-2014) playing unique games that reflect on their heritage and their difficult times. We worry that he’ll drop a spy and go crazy again, but when he does get his head up he is different. At this point, he plays a key role in the game, as he takes the “lion” away, but it is not clear to anyone that this is his strategy. It no longer has the numbers, but it works. Grade: B

Tyson Apostol (Blood and Water-2013) is an amazing player and has done a fantastic job of reintroducing himself into a game he never wanted. Now that he is in the final stand, it seems that those old labs are no longer applicable. That would be great for him, as it was his biggest problem in playing with new students. Now he’s adjusting, adjusting, and moving chaos to make the game more attractive. Grade: B-

Denise Stapley (Philippines-2012) Tyson does the same job, but we’re not sure everyone forgot about being a Queenslayer. That next mark will throw him off the rest of this game, so he can’t rest on his tower. But this week, he did another good job of keeping the flames burning to the old ones instead of his own. Like Tyson, the longer he can hang in there, the better he will be and his accomplishments will become a memory (at least a little). Category: C +

Ben Driebergen (Hero Fighting Invaders vs Hustlers-2017) with Adam on the Tribal Council this week and it was not interesting to watch. He is such an emotional player and can be a very dirty and explosive character in this game, we fear he will become his worst enemy. Right now, he’s on the right side of the numbers and the wits, but he’s always been his worst enemy in this game. And he’s in the worst when he’s not in the majority. We think that others may come to see him as responsible, even if he is a good shield for Tony. Grade: C

Sarah Lacina (2017 Revision Game) is currently in the position of Tyson and Denise. This week’s “human” action for Nick has only listed his goals, and other players see it as a strategic move in favor of Nick or the judge’s administration. After all, they were already thinking about becoming a problem. He needs to slow down and shift the target for both voters to survive. Grade: C-

Michele Fitzgerald (Kaoh-Roh-2016) is on the wrong side of all the alley, though it may start to make a headway. The problem is that he and Nick have been relatively cheap at the moment, along with Adam. About the removal of these “hyena” players, and because of their strategy with Wendell, they found it easy. She needs to fix it and change her curb. Grade: C-

Nick Wilson (David vs. Goliath-2018) He may have survived this week, but he is still near the barrier, and he has done nothing this week. He needs more chaos in the next week’s series if he wants to survive another election, or if someone does something really, really stupid and makes himself a bigger and faster target. Greek: D-

Adam Klein (Millennial vs Gen-X-2016) he said to himself, he made too many mistakes and then voted for him. He made a mistake on Day One trying to play on all fronts. He played so hard all the time, he ruined everything and he seemed to be playing with paranoia and fear that he might not understand, which was enough to make him a responsible and intentional leader. Grade: F

End of elimination didn’t offer much this week, but we’re collecting the notes Danni Boatwright (Guatemala-2005) and Shallow parvati (Fans vs. Favorite-2008) to D- in defining the drafting and signing of the agreement with Michele for the four fire brands. Now, it all depends on what they do and if they change. Did Peanuts really kick Tyson into the game?

ISLAND SOCIETY

“I guess I’d rather have it.” –Nick (to Michele after Wendell blind)

“Don’t drop the game you love.” –Michele

“If I can, it’s a great way to save myself.” –Adam (the announcement of it includes the pressure on Jeff Probst’s podium)

“God, I did something. Remaining alive! I play the game. ”–Parvati (after seeing 50/50 cash on Edge)

“I gave Nick my reward as a human being. There was no game at that time. ”- Sarah

“Alloe might have said that Sarah was a strategic move, a great game. Sarah had to go.” – Right (warning Sarah about how it might translate)

“Because I lost my reward?” –Sarah

“What do you think about this event?” –Geremy

“I think it’s a game.” –Denise

“Of course, of course,” – Adam

“I learn if you create enough mixes people will start to forget you a little bit.” –Tyson (turning to Adam)

“All I can say to you is that it’s been a few years.” –Denise (at Tribal Council after a tumultuous day at the camp)

“Edge needs some serious treatment.” –Rob (after seeing all hell on the Tribal Council

“No. Nothing, huh? It doesn’t matter? It seems to be something.” – Adam (looking for the inertia on Jeff’s podium)

“Worth a shot.” – Adam (his lid closed)

“Always.” –Jeff

_ “Survivor: Winner of the War” continues to envy each Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Surprisingly, if this fool was already on Day 23, what on earth would the 16-day day be?

