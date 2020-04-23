Plants: Winner of the 40th Armored War

Again, we saw the power of a player in an emotional hour “Survivor: Winner of the War.” Elite players all play. Each of them has won their fair share of the best and they continue to prove it.

Just as Denise won the featherweight match of the week, she won the Queenslayer title by bringing in Sandra Diaz-Twine, a double winner, playing another match this week. And this is probably the most unexpected player of them all.

What is remarkable is that when the Tribal Council last week saw a clean and complete mess, it saw the nine remaining calm and collected, all faithful and peaceful in their plans. And yet, there was only one person who changed his plans and ended up with another lamp.

Speaking of restoration work, Denise should work better if she wants to keep up. At the same time, the target is getting bigger and with more people left in the game, it can be dangerous to paint big goals. On the contrary, it seems that everyone has forgotten Denise’s thirst for action.

LOOKING FOR FIER TOKENS

This week has also seen a decline in fire safety, with the force of new exploits playing out. Suddenly, there is a danger of these being part of the game. When Natalie lost her understanding of the benefits of Edge of Extinction, it was Parvati who helped her identify the abusive Extension Advantage.

Playing it from the Edge allows them to get rid of a player playing in the next impunity challenge and the next tribal council election. Worse, they could ask for whatever kind of money they wanted. When he announced that he would have an unexpected and enthusiastic player to fix such an absurdity, Parvati cautiously examined Tony.

They then beat him with a unique defect and demanded he pay six fires to avoid the penalty. Tony only has three children, so he has to use all his strengths and work on both sides to try and produce three more before the impunity challenges. Fortunately, Tony has worked hard.

THE GREATEST

After resting for the season, Tony’s old self has emerged and this week he has started to work harder than any other player there, and that’s before he finds out that he has to hang on to take another three pints. him to avoid the painful punishment. .

Following Tyson’s removal last week, Tony has been reunited with Sarah, Sophie, Nick and Ben. Jeremy was their goal to get in, but when he used his advantage to leave the tribal council, they were forced to move to Tyson. And so they just decided to get rid of Jeremy this time.

However, Tony decides that there is no reason – except perhaps, because he knows everything – to play two substitutes and convince Jeremy to work for him. Kim never bought it, proving once again that he was the most spectacular and thoughtful and probably the most dangerous player out there, despite his numbers.

However, Tony is very confident that Jeremy is loyal and Jeremy is ready to go. Without Tyson, Jeremy needs a shield before him, so he’s happier with Tony. Aside from Ben, Tony is by far the biggest rapper out there.

They didn’t even realize their purpose, as he also jumped in the morning after the tribal council to go hunting for idols, sending Nick on a road he had never imagined an area he had been exposed to before his first idol of the season.

THE GREATEST TECHNOLOGY, PART II

After receiving extra fire plates from both sides of the tribe by two ambassadors (Jeremy, Nick and Ben), Tony was able to compete with the challenge of impunity. In the end, it came down to these three major threats weighing statues at the end of a long pillar.

But then Ben dropped, Jeremy followed suit and suddenly Tony got the challenge of his second manipulation (and a second one in his “Survivor”) career. Suddenly, he develops a great approach to himself as a challenge animal, which is dangerous at this stage of the game.

But that means the work is not done.

HIGH SCHOOL, Part III

There were local plans to get Jeremy out of the game, but suddenly Tony decided he wasn’t happy about it. At first, she grew more suspicious that Sophie was a little too close to the number one priority in the game, Sarah. Now, Sarah confessed in her confession to Tony, that it’s hard to say she stayed loyal to him.

We thought they were still twins, but Tony decided he wanted to make it. In the meantime, he’ll be back to his teammates once they have confidence in Jeremy and Michele. When Nick convinced her to have a big event with him, it was Jeremy’s turn to doubt.

Jeremy didn’t think Kim and Denise were looking at him, but they decided they were a sinking ship and they were ready to be in a bigger meeting to save the game one day. But Tony knows this strategy is two votes with Michele (Kim and Sarah) and three with Jeremy (Ben, Denise and Sophie).

His plan is simple. All of them, Nick, Jeremy and Michele go all out and vote for Sophie. The power deal is broken and a big win for Tony, if he can fix it then.

He had Jeremy and Michele immediately in his pocket, at least for a while. If Sarah can work well, she may be able to save that relationship. Nick seems to have a lot of accounts, but he’s about to leave. The people in need right now are Kim, Denise and Ben and they are never connected in any way (well, Kim and Denise but … Ben is a lot more free agency).

Most importantly, he still has a secret photo in his pocket that no one knows about, so if he finds a problem, he can always do it.

No one has played harder this season than Tony in this series. He played hard, but his hardest days were still to come after that light. The way he is designed to do this can determine how long he will stay in the game. But it is worth watching.

CASTAWAY CIRCLE

Sarah Lacina (2017 Revision Game) in fact, it is in a position of strength despite its blindness simply because it is technically in the two sides with Tony. This gives the pros and cons of this jacket to save themselves, even if it means moving to solidarity in the game. He can only move his head if he can make it. Grade: A-

Nick Wilson (David vs. Goliath-2018) suddenly found himself in a position of power as well. Even when choosing Tony, we cannot help but be loyal to him. He is willing to play and wants to play hard, but he also plays very skilled games, which are sharp at this stage. As long as he sticks to the right side of the number, he can wait a little longer to move forward. Grade: B +

Tony Vlachos (Cagayan-2014) playing a very dangerous game, but so amazing that this week has not been rewarded. This is an exciting game that paints the big target on the back, but also strengthens some of its loyalty. How he attends the fall of this event this week will determine what will happen next, but he was very impressed with the timing of this episode. Grade: B

Kim Spradlin-Wolfe (A World-2012) has now been merged with a two-vote constituency, but no one has guaranteed the match. He is still the greatest thinker out there and the person we still think is very dangerous. The only reason he is superior in this field is because we believe he can find a way around this difficult area, or at least to get through it. Grade: B-

Jeremy Collins (Second Vision-2015) taking a gamble on Tony’s trust has paid off. Suddenly, he found a higher place in the game with a group of people who seemed willing to work with him. We didn’t know how long it would take, but Jeremy proved that life was better than we had hoped. His back may be on the wall for the season, but we haven’t been counted. Grade: B-

Michele Fitzgerald (Kaoh-Roh-2016) is on the right-hand side of the numbers right now, but he’s been doing a lot of great moves lately. It has been targeted for half of the islanders and we do not expect that time will change soon. Jeremy is a better strategic thinker than he is, so he might be down to his feet (he was the one this week if Tony didn’t change things). Category: C +

Denise Stapley (Philippines-2012) suddenly on the wrong side of the numbers, or at least as it is now, and he is one of the biggest threats out there. The sequel is over and we don’t think they completely forgot. Without a lot of targets, we think they might remember right away. Grade: C

Ben Driebergen (Hero Fighting Invaders vs Hustlers-2017) is the biggest target on the negative side of the numbers that has made significant strides. Now she seems a bit isolated, but if Tony can convince Sarah to drive too, Ben will be in big trouble. There is no real bond there, so we assume that even those who voted with him will turn to him for salvation. Grade: C-

End of elimination saw a bit of action this week knowing only two people. Natalie Anderson (San Juan del Sur-2014) saw signs and then with the help of distractions from Shallow parvati (Fans vs. Favorite-2008), he trusted in the surplus advantage. Parvati then added his concoct as to who was the target and how much was required. We don’t know who won the mark at the time, but thanks to their efforts, we raised Natalie to D + and Parvati to D. a.

ISLAND SOCIETY

“Why do you get up and leave?” –Tony (to Jeremy)

“What happened?” –Geremy

“I thought I had a plan.” –Tony

“You’re on the block now, ‘guess who’s the biggest and worst girlfriend here?” –General (to Ben)

“You.” – Right

“I really didn’t think I would find an idol this season because of the way I played. But, congratulations to my little friend.” –To (after seeing an idol)

“While I was here, my dress code had begun.” –Sarah

“I really want to work with Tony. We talked well, and he really believed.” – Jeremy (to Michele)

“I think Tony is looking for two machines and playing for you, me and Jeremy thinking we will have something. Like, that’s what I know best about what he’s trying to do – like, pulling us.” –Kim (to Denise)

“I think we might be interrupting the game if we give it to someone who is hopeless and someone we know is in complete turmoil. And there are people who I think will stay away from taking that one instead of sitting in it. challenge and pay for what we want. ”–Parvati (assuming Tony robs)

“Tony wins two in the back row is not bad. He puts a target on Tony’s back. So, yay for Tony.” –Kim (after Tony wins second inning)

“I can’t believe it. Jeremy is trustworthy. I beg him to save him.” –Tony (Jeremy can’t believe he wants Sophie to break up)

