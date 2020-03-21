Platform Review: Bad and Needed Netflix thriller is another great reason to stay home – hollywood

Platform

Director – Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia

Honor – Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan, Emilio Buale Coka, Alexandra Masangkay

Part of the parable of the rotting civilization and partly the gathering cry of taxing the rich, The Platform is the kind of movie that may do more to change your eating habits than the vegan documentary you recommended to your friends.

It’s a nasty act for a nasty world – the unmistakable and dishonest blend of Bong Joon-ho’s social criticism and Samuel Beckett’s existentialism.

Watch the Platform trailer here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlfooqeZcdY [/ embed]

Two men are waking up in a prison cell. There is a large rectangular opening in the middle of the floor and an equally large one in the ceiling. One man, conceived as our surrogate in this world, does not understand his rules. It is preferable that he is a colleague of his family.

The older man calls himself Trimagasi; he serves both as Goren’s and as a guide in the film’s surreal environment. The cell exists inside a vertical prison, Trimagasi being effectively exposed in the opening minutes of the film. Once a day, the platform where the food is placed descends from the sky and goes all the way down through the opening in the floor. It is unclear how many levels are in prison, although Trimagasi is relieved that he and Goreng woke up at level 48.

When the platform reaches lower levels, Trimagasi continues with mortality in the eyes, all the food already eaten by those from above, leaving it below flat. At Level 48, Trimagasi and Goreng can expect the rest, and maybe even a sip of wine.

At the end of each month, inmates were given a level, and on one occasion, Trimagasi says, he was sentenced to level 143. He is understood to have been forced to kill and eat his colleague there for several months to survive.

The platform exists, like Bong Joon’s Snowpiercer, within its own ecosystem. Like that movie – in my opinion, Bong’s best work, better even than his similarly satirical Oscar-winning parasite – The Platform is both a critique of the class divide and a rabid manifesto for environmentalism.

The resources available to prisoners are limited – an arbitrary but cruel decision made by the unprecedented Administration that placed them there – but if consumed rationally by each individual, it would be sufficient to make a detour. However, in the chain reaction of a perceived accident, one greed by one person corrupts the entire population.

There is a relentlessness to the Platform. About an hour and a half away, barely a second was spent debuting by director Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. Transmit data with sharp, almost clinical dispositions; bandages are performed at regular frequency.

Read also: Perfection Movie Review: An edited and disturbing new thriller to be revealed on Netflix

As Trimagasi and Goreng wait for the daily Smörgåsbord to descend from the heavenly upper layers of the prison, like the characters from Stupid Waiter and Beckett Harold Pinter, waiting for Godot, your imagination immediately focuses on what life would be like in the inferior lower levels.

Why don’t the lucky ones feel the need to worry about the less fortunate? Why are they concealing all the food before I can remove it? And what reason do lower-level inmates have to turn to each other? Whom do they blame for their troubles? One another? The society in which they were born? The government that put them there?

That’s a lot of questions, and the Platform doesn’t even begin to suggest that it has the answers to any of them. But as a slice of exploitation film – violent, darkly humorous and often wisely cracked – you could do a lot worse.

Despite its mundane tone, the film has a sharp realism that seems all too relevant, especially now that we seem to be on the verge of social and economic collapse.

There is a reason why the development of the third act scenario turns the dystopian audacity of the film into something more hopeful. There is a reason why, especially in the final moments of the film, Goreng begins to show an uncanny resemblance to Jesus Christ.

After winning the Midnight Madness Award at last year’s Toronto International Film Festival – an honor bestowed on Marda Ko Dard Nahin Hota Vasan Bala in 2018 – the platform arrives on Netflix, ready to become a breakthrough hit at a time when most of the world is closed within their own prisons.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Tweets @RohanNaahar

.