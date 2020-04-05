Platinum Games is the best video game developer in the world

Bayonetta – one of the best Platinum (photo: Sega)

The reader offers the rich history of the creator of Bayonetta Platinum Games and explains why they are his favorite creator of video games.

I realize this may not be the best time for this feature because everything that PlatinumGames did this week is annoying to people, with which I agree that it was a pretty bad April Fools joke (not that I would not like to they made a 2D shooter, remember). But since then they said that it was just a joke and that there will be a real fourth advertisement, which is a real game, so I will forgive them completely when it turns out that this is another amazing and amazing game.

I remember when I first learned about Platinum, it was a feature in Edge Magazine where they browsed their games and explained how they were the same team behind Ōki and God Hand and began to create their own company. This prospect immediately excited me, especially since Devil May Cry was one of my favorite series, and Bayonetta seemed a spiritual continuation.

Their first game I bought was MadWorld, which contained a completely unique black and white (and red) artistic style inspired by Sin City and looked like no other game. It was a really cool update on old-school em-ups such as Streets Of Rage, and not obvious to the crowd you’d expect from the first company. Since it was only on the Wii, it was a flop, but no sales will soon become the norm for Platinum.

Bayonetta did well when he left, but there is nothing to get close to what he should do because in my opinion this is still one of the best video games ever created. The smoothness of the action, the imagination behind the art, and incredible fights and boss fights … only its continuation competes with it and is much nicer than what Devil May Cry has ever been. I also loved the fact that it was so complete, full of unlocking extras, including weapons that completely change the entire combat system, not the breeze, microtransactions or DLC anywhere.

They continued with Vanquish, who, if it was a little longer, with more enemies, would do for third-person shooters what Bayonetta did for action games. Then came Anarchy Reigns, who tried to create an online multiplayer game, but as a beat-em-up instead of a shooter. All Platinum are different, with only one continuation in 12 years, and I love it in them.

This led them to a concert at Metal Gear Rising, which was also fantastic, with some of the best swordfights in history. But even with the name Metal Gear, it still wasn’t a big hit. The Wonderful 101 was a bit like a crazy, cartoon version of Bayonetta and though drawn into the clever Wii U controls they should polish themselves to be much better in the upcoming remaster.

It was their first work with Nintendo that led to Bayonetta 2 and the disappointing Star Fox Zero. I admit that they do not understand this every time and around the same time they began to do licensed work for Activision in The Legend Of Korra and TMNT. Both were bad, but Transformers: Devastation was surprisingly great.

Then there was their big break in 2017 with the unexpected hit of NieR: Automata. Don’t get me wrong, the game is great and one of the best things they’ve ever done, but who would think that continuing such a vague game will be their first big hit and will bring the whole series to life. Which leads us to their latest game, Astral Chain, which despite the zero promotion of Nintendo turned out to be one of the best games of last year.

They are currently working on The Wonderful 101: Remastered, Bayonetta 3, Babylon’s Fall for Square Enix and Ultraman Homage Project G.G. In addition, they founded a second studio and intend to start publishing independently, so they own the entire IP. Platinum is looking for things and it’s time. Many people have their favorite programmers, but they are mine and I will automatically be interested in everything they do because in my opinion they are the best programmers working today.

By the Watson reader

