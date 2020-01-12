Play a game with Mitch Trubisky on your shoulder

Loading...

It is the number 1 game in Chicago. You can play it anywhere, anytime. No equipment is required.

It’s called Ditch Mitch, and it goes like this: You get two quarterbacks, and you have to choose one to replace the Bears Mitch Trubisky. Again, you choose only one, however tempting it is to answer ‘both’ – even if every fiber of your being screams to go for two.

Lately the choices have been recorded for us as a great, large football buffet. Saturday it was Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson or Tennessee’s Ryan Tannehill when they fought in an AFC play-off game. Sunday it was Patrick Mahomes from Kansas City or Deshaun Watson from Houston in another AFC showdown. Monday is Clemsons Trevor Lawrence or LSU’s Joe Burrow in the national collegiate game.

On Tuesday it will be a melon or a beautifully packed snowball.

We all think we are playing this out of season, although Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy insisted that Mitch would be their start quarterback in 2020 at a press conference at the end of the season. Few compliments that the two men threw in Trubisky’s way that day in line with the reality of his mediocre season. But there was no end to Pace and Nagy and their stubbornness. So we dream.

Much of this is really fantasy football. Young stars Jackson, Mahomes and Watson are not going anywhere. They will be tied to their respective teams for a long time. Tannehill, coming from a career season and play-off wins over Tom Brady and Jackson, will win the jackpot in a free agency. The bears must be interested in him. Will they be?

Burrow is likely to be the number 1 in general in this year’s sketch. The bears have no choice from the first round. Lawrence has one more year of college football before he can qualify for the design. He is expected to be the best choice in 2021. It would take a really horrible season for the bears to sink (and rise) to the level of the number 1 crop. What do you root for?

If I know the bears, and I think so, they believe that Trubisky is better than any quarterback. If I know the bears, and I think so, they are wrong.

Little of this is Trubisky’s mistake. That is probably not indicated enough. He didn’t select himself with the second choice from the 2017 NFL version. If you put some truth serum in his protein shake, I’ll bet he would say he was just as shocked as anyone that the bears had such a high selection on used it.

But here he is in Chicago, comes from a forgettable season and has to listen to knuckle heads as I suggest who should replace him. That’s on Pace, who wrote about the importance of daring in his diary after the 2017 concept. It is a shame that someone did not reach him before for that sketch: if you want to be bold, be brave about Mahomes or Watson.

Trubisky’s problems do not stem from a lack of effort. They stem from a lack of skills.

That is why Ditch Mitch, the favorite game from Chicago, is raging.

Brady or Teddy Bridgewater?

Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston? Philip Rivers or Eli Manning? Oh wait. Another rule: “Neither” is also a permitted answer.

It occurs to me that this exercise will ultimately drive us all crazy. If you watch every football match through a Mitch-colored lens, you will inevitably walk away empty. It’s a game of wishful thinking, but unless Pace and Nagy hid their true intentions at that news conference almost two weeks ago, it’s all we have.

Would you rather replace Trubisky with Aaron Rodgers from Green Bay or Russell Wilson in Seattle? That was Sunday night’s NFC play-off matchup. Both players have great arms. Both can escape from problems.

Both make you think: why can’t the bears have such a quarterback?

We play our game of nostalgia until Trubisky turns things around or until the bears step away from him. The best result is that the child discovers his inner quarterback and becomes a success. The second best result would be that the bears acknowledge their mistake sooner rather than later.

The pessimist in me suspects that we will be playing a version of Ditch Mitch long after he is gone. That’s because the people who chose him in the first place are likely to choose his replacement.

Case Keenum or Matt Moore?

Sorry.