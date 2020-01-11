Play in Lawson’s new ice bars in cold weather

Loading...

The idea of ​​eating an ice cream bar in the middle of winter may seem ridiculous: this is the time of year for odes and extra warm soup and for buying canned coffee from a vending machine that can be used as an ad hoc hand warmer.

However, Lawson’s Japan Flavors series of desserts makes this game of chance something special in cold weather. The series debuted in the summer with a handful of citrus flavored ice cream bars. Now the supermarket chain has launched two new varieties for the winter in the form of grape and strawberry ice cream (185 yen after tax each).

Both flavors hit the spot when it comes to taste, with the grape being my personal choice thanks to the slightly less sweet taste. What really gets them both going is that they are not as hard as the typical popsicles, but soft enough to bite them right away. They are also frozen at slightly colder temperatures, which makes the prospect of enjoyment at temperatures in the single-digit range considerably more pleasant.

LATEST FOOD & AMP; DRINK STORIES

Young brewers, new sake and classic

When Kensuke Shichida took over the management of the sixth generation of the Tenzan Shuzo brewery in the 1990s, the sake industry was struggling with a major image problem. Sales had dropped sharply from …