Play-off opportunities from Blackhawks: Hawks enter NHL All-Star Break with hope revived

Somehow only 31 out of 82 matches remain in the Blackhawks 2019-2020 season, which hardly ever flew by steam train.

Outside of All-Star representative Patrick Kane, the Hawks don’t take the ice for more than a week – not until training in Arizona on January 30 – and won’t play again until February 1. That’s because the team is bye week, a practice that was set up three years ago by the NHL falls immediately after this weekend’s All-Star break.

This long trajectory usually gives players the opportunity to rest, take a vacation and prepare for the stretch run of the season, but conventional wisdom indicates that it is an awkward time for the hawks to arrive. Winners of 11 of their last 16 games – even after an emotional 4-3 loss to the Panthers on Tuesday – the team probably would rather not have chosen interruptions above this momentum.

On the other hand, the Hawks won their last two games before the break last season, then their first five afterwards to put together their longest winning series of 2018-19. And defender Connor Murphy said on Tuesday that the knowledge of the coming break has also influenced the recent success of the Hawks.

“We’ve had a few back-to-backs lately, so sometimes it’s a little bit of that extra mental help, knowing that if you have a little break to recuperate your body, you can give that extra push,” Said Murphy.

“You can look at it in different ways, but when you win, you want to keep doing it and come back. You just roll with your schedule and when the games come.”

This win has also revived the previously abandoned pre-death play-off opportunities of the Hawks.

They are now connected to the debilitating Jets for the ninth in the West with 54 points. They follow eighth place Golden Knights with three points with a game in hand.

In the low teens during the vacation break, the chances of the Hawks to be eligible for the late season are now up to 40.7 percent, according to MoneyPuck, and 33.8 percent, according to Hockey Reference.

In particular, the conference is weak and full of parity, with a third place and a 12th place separated by only seven points (58 to 51), so a huge range of possible outcomes is likely. According to odds, the Hawks are currently the top of the Jets and Wild, but not surprisingly behind the Predators, Knights and Coyotes.

The 3rd to 12th place in the Western Conference are currently separated by only 8 points.

Here is an overview of the playoff opportunities of each of those teams (including the Blackhawks) by the 3 main calculators: pic.twitter.com/yFbTc8TFuK

Coach Jeremy Colliton predictably believes in the chances of his team, even if he is probably not thinking too much about the projections.

“It’s up to us; it’s how we play,” Colliton said after the loss to the Panthers. “Guys like Kirby (Dach), I thought he was really good tonight. That is very encouraging. That must be the case where he takes steps forward. Up and down our line-up, (we have guys) that can keep improving, and that has to happen. And if so, we get a chance. “

Recovering employees from injury should continue to help. The recent return of Brandon Saad and Drake Caggiula has done wonders. Dylan Strome could return shortly after the break, although Colliton was more pessimistic than expected lately. Colliton has also constantly insisted that Andrew Shaw might return in a concussion this season at some point.

And although the 51 completed games certainly outweigh the 31, the latter number is still significant.

“It is important to maintain the victories because we are still not in those playoffs,” Murphy said. “There is still a lot of work to do.”