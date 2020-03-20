Playboy has stopped broadcasting after announcing Jameela Jamil as a guest host

Jameela Jamil’s Playboy guest story will be the last. (Playboy / Getty)

Playboy has said it will close its printer due to the coronavirus, meaning that aliens who have been replaced by Jameela Jamil will be the last to sell the news.

Playboy has announced it will be a digital publication following the release of its new magazine, by guest author Jameela Jamil.

Managing director Ben Kohn said Playboy had already begun negotiations for the massacre of magazines published prior to the epidemic, but his comments were “raised” because of what had happened.

“Last week, the disruption of the coronavirus epidemic in manufacturing and products is clear, we were forced to expedite the connection we have had: the question of how to adapt our US printer to better meet the needs of consumers today,” Kohn wrote on Medium .

Going forward, all of the releases will be published online, specially printed “in various ways”.

Jameela Jamil was ‘shot as a man’ by Playboy.

The photo selection means that the final issue of Playboy will be his spring 2020 “Releasing Story”, a guest starring Jamil.

The Good Place player appears in the publication of the magazine, and has initiated a series of interviews with “relevant journalists and individuals who want to use all their resources to transform the global conversation”.

He revealed on Twitter that he had only agreed to work with the book after allowing him to be photographed “as a human being”.

“I never start again,” she writes, “except for the clothes, the relief, the comfortable clothes and the lack of education. I feel very comfortable.”

In a video shared on Playboy’s Instagram, he added: “In the past I wrote for Playboy as a genre I would never associate with.”

He praised the magazine for taking “a large part and using it to stimulate dialogue”, adding: “I believe in progress, not perfection.”

Although Playboy was said to be critical because of the way it treats women in the face of masculinity, its founder Hugh Heffner was an early supporter of LGBT + and reproductive rights.

In recent years the magazine has revised its articles, giving women a glossy version of it and redefining its supportive ears to foster a war against what it claims to be a turning point.