Playboy magazine ceases print production due to coronavirus pandemic – Info News

% MINIFYHTML9c3dbb4bfaca947c89bd1bf0f416565211%

% MINIFYHTML9c3dbb4bfaca947c89bd1bf0f416565212%

The magazine founded by the late Hugh Hefner in 1953 will have its latest press release annually in the US through its Spring 2020 edition, and will operate on a & # 39; the first digital publishing schedule & # 39;.

News Info –

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed Playboy magazine.

The editors have decided to come up with plans to close the once-legendary men’s print edition of the print edition, due to economic disruptions caused by COVID-19.

% MINIFYHTML9c3dbb4bfaca947c89bd1bf0f416565213 %% MINIFYHTML9c3dbb4bfaca947c89bd1bf0f416565214%

“Last week, as the termination of the coronavirus pandemic in content production and the supply chain became increasingly clear, we were forced to accelerate a conversation we had internally: the question of how to transform our print product from SH.BA ” Letter from Playboy Chiefs for Media.

% MINIFYHTML9c3dbb4bfaca947c89bd1bf0f416565215%

% MINIFYHTML9c3dbb4bfaca947c89bd1bf0f416565216%

“We have decided that our Spring 2020 edition, which hits U.S. kiosks. And as a digital download this week, it will be our latest press release for the year in the US.”

Playboy, how late Hugh Hefner Founded in 1953, it will now operate a “digital publishing schedule”, though it plans to launch special occasional print publications starting in 2021.

Ironically, when the oppressed Playboy dies, Hefner Cooper’s son is about to become a father for the first time: Last week (March 10) he announced to his actress wife, Scarlett Byrne, she is pregnant.

“Vampire Diaries“The star posted a photo of her belly on Instagram, revealing that she and her husband’s hearts are” filled with gratitude and joy. ”

Next article



& # 39; RHOA & # 39;: NeNe Leakes believes Kenya Moore is provoking her because she’s looking for a good place in Reunion