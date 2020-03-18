Playboy Might just released its last number

Good job, millennials, we probably killed Playboy Magazine.

Playboy Enterprises CEO Ben Cohn today published a blog post on Medium explaining that the current, newly published issue of Iconic Magazine is the last and probably forever for 2020. This is big considering the cultural expansion of the Playboy brand, but it’s not surprising considering how poorly the magazine publishing industry is doing.

Kohan took over as CEO of Playboy Enterprises in 2009, also taking the company private. One year later the founder of the organization, Hugh Hefner, stepped out of the brand’s public face. Hefner breathed his last at 3 years of age, but left a company and brand that, for better or worse, had a huge cultural impact.

“Playboy means a lot to a lot of people. For many, a magazine, a lifestyle for many, a clothing brand, a membership club and even, according to some, “a corruptor of our youth,” Cohen writes in his post. “But in the past years, one thing has remained constant: breaking our commitment and sanctions on free expression, leaning into discomfort, helping the audience express and understand their sexuality, and trying to find happiness for all.”

Even though many of these statements have been debatable or at least controversial in those 66 years since the launch of Playboy Publishing, it is still true that Playboy was one of the things that just thought it would always be. But then, the impetus for a “sophisticated” magazine with nude pictures is less vigorous nowadays when you can get both free and more convenient content on the Internet.

And here is probably the future of Playboy, when the magazine won’t print, the brand is still creating content online. Cohen writes, “We will be on a digital-first release schedule for all our content, including Playboy Interviews, 20Q, Playboy Advisors, and of course, our Playmate illustrations.” And bring back the inventive print offers – through special editions, the best In partnership with manufacturers provocative, timely collection and more. “

So you have to pay extra for hard copies like many copyrights. Sounds good.

