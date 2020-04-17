“Played 300 ODIs …”: Kuldeep Yadav remembers the day MS Dhoni got mad at him – cricket

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is known for being calm and composed on the field. With the ability not to panic as a captain during the most important situations of the match, he earned himself the nickname “Captain Cool”. But while Dhoni rarely shows any emotion, Indian left-hander Kuldeep Yadav clearly remembers the time when the bat-batsmen got mad at him during the match. Speaking to cricketer show host Jatin Sapru on his Instagram video, “ASAP with JSAP”, Kuldeep spoke about the day Dhoni screamed at him during a December 2017 T20I match against Sri Lanka in Indore.

Also read: ‘Even the best have small flaws’: Shami discovers to fire Kohli

“Kusal (Perera) smashed the border over the blanket. Dhoni Bhai shouted behind the trial door and asked me to change the field. I did not listen to his proposal and on the next ball Kusal now hit the second border through a reverse movement,” the 24-year-old said a Chinese man.

“Now an agitated Dhoni came up to me and said, ‘I pagal hu? 300 one-day khela hu, aur samjha raha hu yahan pe.’ (Am I crazy? I played 300 ODIs and you don’t listen to me),” .

The left-handed bowler further added that he continued to talk to Dhoni after the match and asked if he ever got angry. “I was scared of him that day. After the game, I went to him while traveling on a team bus and asked if he was ever angry. To which Dhoni bhai said: 20 saal se gussa nhi kiya hai (I have not been angry for the last 20 years ), “said Kuldeep.

Also read: Indians only remember Sachin’s sixes because that makes them happy: Akhtar

Talking about his friend with Dhoni, the bowler added: “Dhoni bhai and Shikhar Dhawan would pull my leg during our stay in England at the 2019 World Cup. From the bus team to the hotel, I am constantly being dragged by the leg we all enjoy.” He said.

.