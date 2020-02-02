If punk was more than just the screams of the dissatisfied working class, the same was true for his further trained successor, post-punk. Until the mid-1980s, a smart proletariat produced beautiful sounds for a socially conscious pop audience, and the Manchester chameleons were such a band that took gritty urban soundscapes beyond the barricades.

Founded in 1981, The Chameleons spent their early production with rainy, mind-blowing moments – View From A Hill from debut album Script From A Bridge is a

tab guide. By the time we reach the second full-length player What does something mean? In short, the journey is in full swing. Just a glimpse at the work of art and you know that you have arrived somewhere brilliantly extraterrestrial: an op-art Blue Meanie with pigeons for ears and a planet for an eye is more Marillion than Meat Is Murder. However, these Manc boys were still seen as edgy, post-punk visionaries with hard bitten polemics and lots of chiming, transcendental key work in the mix.

What does something mean? In fact, with the sublime Silence, The Sea And Sky opens, a meditative solina-made instrumental that makes way for the Paisley skip of Perfume Garden. Meeting at a cross between Magazine and The Mission, mutual fans could enjoy the reverb maze built here by Messrs Burgess, Fielding, Smithies, Lever and Clegg, while cleverly masking their suppression doll from the Thatcher era as the gentrified

fear of Floyd. And so it goes on: the Smithsian whirl of Intrigue In Tangiers (inspired by Burgess’s visits to a retired military club, where a hash-fired, wheelchair-bound gentleman would recall exotic missions); Return Of The Roughnecks with its acerbic yuppie food and deadly joke chops; and Singing Rule Britannia, the stately call-to-arms against the regime that turned the UK upside down (“And now the baby has to grow / But the mother is crazy” – spiral to a paranoid, embittered She Said, She Said crescendo ).

We finally reach the glorious center, Home Is Where The Heart Is. Inspired by The Prisoner, a dreamy but creepy melody is woven around an idea of ​​fate and the devil, faded into a throbbing wax, while PS Goodbye closes the album with a love letter from three strophes for the band’s inspirations.

There would be a final release, Strange Times, recorded when The Chameleons signed with Geffen – allegedly confused with The Stone Roses – and then fell apart musically and emotionally. The sounds they made, however, are certainly cornerstones for Porcupine Tree, Anathema, Oceansize and their peers.

These are their crazy nights, crazy faces and wearing scars that only their mothers knew.

(Image credit: The Chameleons)